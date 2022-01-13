A lightweight (only 1kb gzipped) scroll animation javascript library without any dependency.
$ npm install moveto --save
$ yarn add moveto
const moveTo = new MoveTo();
const target = document.getElementById('target');
moveTo.move(target);
// Or register a trigger
const trigger = document.getElementsByClassName('js-trigger')[0];
moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger);
Trigger HTML markup
You can pass all options as data attributes with the
mt prefix. Option name should be written in kebab case format, for example:
<a href="#target" class="js-trigger" data-mt-duration="300">Trigger</a>
<!-- Or -->
<button type="button" class="js-trigger" data-target="#target" data-mt-duration="300">Trigger</button>
The following options are available:
new MoveTo({
tolerance: 0,
duration: 800,
easing: 'easeOutQuart',
container: window
})
|Option
|Default
|Description
|tolerance
|0
|The tolerance of the target to be scrolled, can be negative or positive
|duration
|800
|Duration of scrolling, in milliseconds
|easing
|easeOutQuart
|Ease function name
|container
|window
|The container been computed and scrolled
|callback
|noop
|The function to be run after scrolling complete. Target passes as the first argument
Start scroll animation from current position to the anchor point.
Type: HTMLElement|Number
Target element/position to be scrolled. Target position is the scrolling distance. It must be negative if the upward movement is desired.
Type: Object
Pass custom options.
Type: HTMLElement
This is the trigger element for starting to scroll when on click.
This is the callback function to be ran after the scroll completes. This will overwrite the callback option.
Adds custom ease function.
Type: String
Ease function name.
Type: Function
Ease function. See Easing Equations for more ease functions.
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const easeFunctions = {
easeInQuad: function (t, b, c, d) {
t /= d;
return c * t * t + b;
},
easeOutQuad: function (t, b, c, d) {
t /= d;
return -c * t* (t - 2) + b;
}
}
const moveTo = new MoveTo({
duration: 1000,
easing: 'easeInQuad'
}, easeFunctions);
const trigger = document.getElementsByClassName('js-trigger')[0];
moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger);
});
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const moveTo = new MoveTo({
duration: 1000,
callback: function (target) {
// This will run if there is no overwrite
}
});
const trigger = document.getElementsByClassName('js-trigger')[0];
moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger, function (target) {
// Overwrites global callback
});
// Or
moveTo.move(1200, {
duration: 500,
callback: function () {
// Overwrites global callback
}
});
});
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const moveTo = new MoveTo();
const trigger = document.getElementsByClassName('js-trigger')[0];
// Register a trigger
const unregister = moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger, { duration: 500 });
// Unregister a trigger
unregister();
});
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
const moveTo = new MoveTo();
const triggers = document.getElementsByClassName('js-back-to-top');
for (var i = 0; triggers.length < i; i++) {
moveTo.registerTrigger(triggers[i]);
}
});
<a href="#" class="js-back-to-top" data-mt-duration="300">Back to top!</a>
# To install dev dependencies run:
$ yarn
# Or so if using npm:
$ npm install
# To start the development server run:
$ yarn start
# Or so if using npm:
$ npm run start
# To lint your code run:
$ yarn lint
# Or so if using npm:
$ npm run lint
# To make a full new build run:
$ yarn build
# Or so if using npm:
$ npm run build
# To run tests:
$ yarn test
# Or so if using npm:
$ npm test
It should work in the current stable releases of Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. To add support for older browsers, consider including polyfills/shims for the requestAnimationFrame and Element.scroll.
Copyright (c) 2017 Hasan Aydoğdu. See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).