by Hasan Aydoğdu
1.8.2

A lightweight scroll animation javascript library without any dependency

Documentation
Readme

MoveTo Version CDNJS version CI Status

A lightweight (only 1kb gzipped) scroll animation javascript library without any dependency.

Demo

Installation

Using npm

$ npm install moveto --save

Using Yarn

$ yarn add moveto

Usage

const moveTo = new MoveTo();

const target = document.getElementById('target');

moveTo.move(target);

// Or register a trigger

const trigger = document.getElementsByClassName('js-trigger')[0];

moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger);

Trigger HTML markup

You can pass all options as data attributes with the mt prefix. Option name should be written in kebab case format, for example:

<a href="#target" class="js-trigger" data-mt-duration="300">Trigger</a>

<!-- Or -->

<button type="button" class="js-trigger" data-target="#target" data-mt-duration="300">Trigger</button>

Options

The following options are available:

new MoveTo({
  tolerance: 0,
  duration: 800,
  easing: 'easeOutQuart',
  container: window
})
OptionDefaultDescription
tolerance0The tolerance of the target to be scrolled, can be negative or positive
duration800Duration of scrolling, in milliseconds
easingeaseOutQuartEase function name
containerwindowThe container been computed and scrolled
callbacknoopThe function to be run after scrolling complete. Target passes as the first argument

API

move(target, options)

Start scroll animation from current position to the anchor point.

target

Type: HTMLElement|Number

Target element/position to be scrolled. Target position is the scrolling distance. It must be negative if the upward movement is desired.

options

Type: Object

Pass custom options.

registerTrigger(trigger, callback)

trigger

Type: HTMLElement

This is the trigger element for starting to scroll when on click.

callback

This is the callback function to be ran after the scroll completes. This will overwrite the callback option.

addEaseFunction(name, fn)

Adds custom ease function.

name

Type: String

Ease function name.

fn

Type: Function

Ease function. See Easing Equations for more ease functions.

Examples

Pass ease function(s) when creating an instance 
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
  const easeFunctions = {
    easeInQuad: function (t, b, c, d) {
      t /= d;
      return c * t * t + b;
    },
    easeOutQuad: function (t, b, c, d) {
      t /= d;
      return -c * t* (t - 2) + b;
    }
  }

  const moveTo = new MoveTo({
    duration: 1000,
    easing: 'easeInQuad'
  }, easeFunctions);

  const trigger = document.getElementsByClassName('js-trigger')[0];

  moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger);
});
Working with callback function 
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
  const moveTo = new MoveTo({
    duration: 1000,
    callback: function (target) {
      // This will run if there is no overwrite
    }
  });

  const trigger = document.getElementsByClassName('js-trigger')[0];

  moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger, function (target) {
    // Overwrites global callback
  });

  // Or

  moveTo.move(1200, {
    duration: 500,
    callback: function () {
      // Overwrites global callback
    }
  });
});
Unregister a trigger 
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
  const moveTo = new MoveTo();

  const trigger = document.getElementsByClassName('js-trigger')[0];

  // Register a trigger
  const unregister = moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger, { duration: 500 });

  // Unregister a trigger
  unregister();
});
Back to top 
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function () {
  const moveTo = new MoveTo();
  const triggers = document.getElementsByClassName('js-back-to-top');

  for (var i = 0; triggers.length < i; i++) {
    moveTo.registerTrigger(triggers[i]);
  }
});

<a href="#" class="js-back-to-top" data-mt-duration="300">Back to top!</a>

Development setup

# To install dev dependencies run:

$ yarn

# Or so if using npm:

$ npm install

# To start the development server run:

$ yarn start

# Or so if using npm:

$ npm run start

# To lint your code run:

$ yarn lint

# Or so if using npm:

$ npm run lint

# To make a full new build run:

$ yarn build

# Or so if using npm:

$ npm run build

# To run tests:

$ yarn test

# Or so if using npm:

$ npm test

Browser support

It should work in the current stable releases of Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. To add support for older browsers, consider including polyfills/shims for the requestAnimationFrame and Element.scroll.

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Hasan Aydoğdu. See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

