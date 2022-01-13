MoveTo

A lightweight (only 1kb gzipped) scroll animation javascript library without any dependency.

Demo

Installation

Using npm

$ npm install moveto --save

Using Yarn

$ yarn add moveto

Usage

const moveTo = new MoveTo(); const target = document .getElementById( 'target' ); moveTo.move(target); const trigger = document .getElementsByClassName( 'js-trigger' )[ 0 ]; moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger);

Trigger HTML markup

You can pass all options as data attributes with the mt prefix. Option name should be written in kebab case format, for example:

< a href = "#target" class = "js-trigger" data-mt-duration = "300" > Trigger </ a > < button type = "button" class = "js-trigger" data-target = "#target" data-mt-duration = "300" > Trigger </ button >

Options

The following options are available:

new MoveTo({ tolerance : 0 , duration : 800 , easing : 'easeOutQuart' , container : window })

Option Default Description tolerance 0 The tolerance of the target to be scrolled, can be negative or positive duration 800 Duration of scrolling, in milliseconds easing easeOutQuart Ease function name container window The container been computed and scrolled callback noop The function to be run after scrolling complete. Target passes as the first argument

API

Start scroll animation from current position to the anchor point.

target

Type: HTMLElement|Number

Target element/position to be scrolled. Target position is the scrolling distance. It must be negative if the upward movement is desired.

options

Type: Object

Pass custom options.

trigger

Type: HTMLElement

This is the trigger element for starting to scroll when on click.

callback

This is the callback function to be ran after the scroll completes. This will overwrite the callback option.

Adds custom ease function.

name

Type: String

Ease function name.

Type: Function

Ease function. See Easing Equations for more ease functions.

Examples

Pass ease function(s) when creating an instance document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { const easeFunctions = { easeInQuad : function ( t, b, c, d ) { t /= d; return c * t * t + b; }, easeOutQuad : function ( t, b, c, d ) { t /= d; return -c * t* (t - 2 ) + b; } } const moveTo = new MoveTo({ duration : 1000 , easing : 'easeInQuad' }, easeFunctions); const trigger = document .getElementsByClassName( 'js-trigger' )[ 0 ]; moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger); });

Working with callback function document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { const moveTo = new MoveTo({ duration : 1000 , callback : function ( target ) { } }); const trigger = document .getElementsByClassName( 'js-trigger' )[ 0 ]; moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger, function ( target ) { }); moveTo.move( 1200 , { duration : 500 , callback : function ( ) { } }); });

Unregister a trigger document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { const moveTo = new MoveTo(); const trigger = document .getElementsByClassName( 'js-trigger' )[ 0 ]; const unregister = moveTo.registerTrigger(trigger, { duration : 500 }); unregister(); });

Back to top document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , function ( ) { const moveTo = new MoveTo(); const triggers = document .getElementsByClassName( 'js-back-to-top' ); for ( var i = 0 ; triggers.length < i; i++) { moveTo.registerTrigger(triggers[i]); } }); < a href = "#" class = "js-back-to-top" data-mt-duration = "300" > Back to top! </ a >

Development setup

$ yarn $ npm install $ yarn start $ npm run start $ yarn lint $ npm run lint $ yarn build $ npm run build $ yarn test $ npm test

Browser support

It should work in the current stable releases of Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge. To add support for older browsers, consider including polyfills/shims for the requestAnimationFrame and Element.scroll.

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Hasan Aydoğdu. See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).