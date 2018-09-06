finger-mover is a motion effect library that integrates
Fingerd (a development kit for finger unit event management in mobile development)
and
Moved (a micro movement framework).
finger-mover provides many useful plugins, such as Vertical scroll simulation (simulation-scroll-y.js), Horizontal scroll simulation (simulation-scroll-x.js) and so on.
Just 11.12KB after compression
Plugin support, motion components are available as plug-ins, thsi is a plug-in list：
npm install --save finger-mover
yarn add finger-mover
finger-mover released as a
umd module. You can use it in any way for your favorite. You can get global variable
Fmover by serving as
<script> tag.
// Import finger-mover
import Fmover from 'finger-mover'
// Import vertical scroll simulation plugin simulation-scroll-y
import simulationScrollY from 'simulation-scroll-y'
// Import horizontal scroll simulation plugin simulation-scroll-x
import simulationScrollX from 'simulation-scroll-x'
// While using both simulation-scroll-y and simulation-scroll-x plugins to implement 2D scrolling
let fm = new Fmover({
el: '#scroll-box',
plugins: [
simulationScrollX(),
simulationScrollY()
]
})
Contributions are welcome! Open a pull request to fix a bug, or open an issue to discuss a new feature or change.
Thanks Ri Xu provides web hosting service and doc translation.
Copyright (c) 2017 - 2018, HcySunYang