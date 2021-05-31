openbase logo
by nextools
2.0.0 (see all)

🍱 Metarepo of many packages and various monorepos

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

move-path npm

Move path to destination folder.

Install

$ yarn add move-path

Usage

movePath(from, to)

Handles both relative and absolute from and to and returns an absolute destination path.

import movePath from 'move-path'

movePath('src/foo/bar/index.js', 'build/baz/')
// /absolute/build/baz/foo/bar/index.js

movePath('src/foo/bar/', 'build/baz/')
// /absolute/build/baz/foo/bar/

movePath('src/foo/bar/index.js', 'src/foo/')
// /absolute/src/foo/bar/index.js

movePath('src/foo/bar/', 'src/foo/bar')
// /absolute/src/foo/bar/

movePath('src/foo/bar/index.js', '/build/')
// /build/foo/bar/index.js

movePath('src/foo/bar/index.js', './')
// /absolute/src/foo/bar/index.js

