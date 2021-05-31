Move path to destination folder.
$ yarn add move-path
movePath(from, to)
Handles both relative and absolute
from and
to and returns an absolute destination path.
import movePath from 'move-path'
movePath('src/foo/bar/index.js', 'build/baz/')
// /absolute/build/baz/foo/bar/index.js
movePath('src/foo/bar/', 'build/baz/')
// /absolute/build/baz/foo/bar/
movePath('src/foo/bar/index.js', 'src/foo/')
// /absolute/src/foo/bar/index.js
movePath('src/foo/bar/', 'src/foo/bar')
// /absolute/src/foo/bar/
movePath('src/foo/bar/index.js', '/build/')
// /build/foo/bar/index.js
movePath('src/foo/bar/index.js', './')
// /absolute/src/foo/bar/index.js