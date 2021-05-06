CSS3 JavaScript animation framework.

About

Move.js is a small JavaScript library making CSS3 backed animation extremely simple and elegant. Be sure to view the ./examples , and view the documentation.

Installation

With component(1):

$ component install visionmedia/ move .js

With npm:

$ npm install move -js

With a stand-alone build

< script src = 'move.min.js' > </ script >

Example

For example below we translate to the point (500px, 200px) , rotate by 180deg , scale by .5 , skew, and alter colors within a 2 second duration. Once the animation is complete we then() fade out the element by setting the opacity to 0 , and shrink it with scale(0.1) .

move ( '.square' ) .to ( 500 , 200 ) .rotate ( 180 ) .scale (. 5 ) .set ( 'background-color' , '#888' ) .set ( 'border-color' , 'black' ) .duration ( '2s' ) .skew ( 50 , - 10 ) .then () .set ( 'opacity' , 0 ) .duration ( '0.3s' ) .scale ( 0.1 ) .pop () .end ();

Easing functions

Built-in easing functions are defined as:

'in' : 'ease-in' 'out' : 'ease-out' 'in-out' : 'ease-in-out' 'snap' : 'cubic-bezier(0,1,.5,1)' 'linear' : 'cubic-bezier(0.250, 0.250, 0.750, 0.750)' 'ease-in-quad' : 'cubic-bezier(0.550, 0.085, 0.680, 0.530)' 'ease-in-cubic' : 'cubic-bezier(0.550, 0.055, 0.675, 0.190)' 'ease-in-quart' : 'cubic-bezier(0.895, 0.030, 0.685, 0.220)' 'ease-in-quint' : 'cubic-bezier(0.755, 0.050, 0.855, 0.060)' 'ease-in-sine' : 'cubic-bezier(0.470, 0.000, 0.745, 0.715)' 'ease-in-expo' : 'cubic-bezier(0.950, 0.050, 0.795, 0.035)' 'ease-in-circ' : 'cubic-bezier(0.600, 0.040, 0.980, 0.335)' 'ease-in-back' : 'cubic-bezier(0.600, -0.280, 0.735, 0.045)' 'ease-out-quad' : 'cubic-bezier(0.250, 0.460, 0.450, 0.940)' 'ease-out-cubic' : 'cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.610, 0.355, 1.000)' 'ease-out-quart' : 'cubic-bezier(0.165, 0.840, 0.440, 1.000)' 'ease-out-quint' : 'cubic-bezier(0.230, 1.000, 0.320, 1.000)' 'ease-out-sine' : 'cubic-bezier(0.390, 0.575, 0.565, 1.000)' 'ease-out-expo' : 'cubic-bezier(0.190, 1.000, 0.220, 1.000)' 'ease-out-circ' : 'cubic-bezier(0.075, 0.820, 0.165, 1.000)' 'ease-out-back' : 'cubic-bezier(0.175, 0.885, 0.320, 1.275)' 'ease-out-quad' : 'cubic-bezier(0.455, 0.030, 0.515, 0.955)' 'ease-out-cubic' : 'cubic-bezier(0.645, 0.045, 0.355, 1.000)' 'ease-in-out-quart' : 'cubic-bezier(0.770, 0.000, 0.175, 1.000)' 'ease-in-out-quint' : 'cubic-bezier(0.860, 0.000, 0.070, 1.000)' 'ease-in-out-sine' : 'cubic-bezier(0.445, 0.050, 0.550, 0.950)' 'ease-in-out-expo' : 'cubic-bezier(1.000, 0.000, 0.000, 1.000)' 'ease-in-out-circ' : 'cubic-bezier(0.785, 0.135, 0.150, 0.860)' 'ease-in-out-back' : 'cubic-bezier(0.680, -0.550, 0.265, 1.550)'

Build

Move is packaged with a minified version, re-built each release. To do this yourself simply execute:

$ make move .min .js

We can also pass flags to uglifyjs:

$ make UGLIFY_FLAGS=--no-mangle

More Information

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 TJ Holowaychuk <tj@vision-media.ca>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.