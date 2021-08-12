openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mf

move-file

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Move a file - Even works across devices

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

242K

GitHub Stars

172

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

move-file

Move a file

The built-in fs.rename() is just a JavaScript wrapper for the C rename(2) function, which doesn't support moving files across partitions or devices. This module is what you would have expected fs.rename() to be.

Highlights

  • Promise API.
  • Supports moving a file across partitions and devices.
  • Optionally prevent overwriting an existing file.
  • Creates non-existent destination directories for you.

Install

$ npm install move-file

Usage

import {moveFile} from 'move-file';

await moveFile('source/unicorn.png', 'destination/unicorn.png');
console.log('The file has been moved');

API

moveFile(sourcePath, destinationPath, options?)

Returns a Promise that resolves when the file has been moved.

moveFileSync(sourcePath, destinationPath, options?)

sourcePath

Type: string

The file you want to move.

destinationPath

Type: string

Where you want the file moved.

options

Type: object

overwrite

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Overwrite existing destination file.

directoryMode

Type: number\ Default: 0o777

Permissions for created directories.

It has no effect on Windows.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial