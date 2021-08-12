Move a file
The built-in
fs.rename() is just a JavaScript wrapper for the C
rename(2) function, which doesn't support moving files across partitions or devices. This module is what you would have expected
fs.rename() to be.
$ npm install move-file
import {moveFile} from 'move-file';
await moveFile('source/unicorn.png', 'destination/unicorn.png');
console.log('The file has been moved');
Returns a
Promise that resolves when the file has been moved.
Type:
string
The file you want to move.
Type:
string
Where you want the file moved.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Overwrite existing destination file.
Type:
number\
Default:
0o777
Permissions for created directories.
It has no effect on Windows.