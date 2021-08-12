Move a file

The built-in fs.rename() is just a JavaScript wrapper for the C rename(2) function, which doesn't support moving files across partitions or devices. This module is what you would have expected fs.rename() to be.

Highlights

Promise API.

Supports moving a file across partitions and devices.

Optionally prevent overwriting an existing file.

Creates non-existent destination directories for you.

Install

$ npm install move -file

Usage

import {moveFile} from 'move-file' ; await moveFile( 'source/unicorn.png' , 'destination/unicorn.png' ); console .log( 'The file has been moved' );

API

Returns a Promise that resolves when the file has been moved.

sourcePath

Type: string

The file you want to move.

destinationPath

Type: string

Where you want the file moved.

options

Type: object

overwrite

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Overwrite existing destination file.

directoryMode

Type: number \ Default: 0o777

Permissions for created directories.

It has no effect on Windows.

Related