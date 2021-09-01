openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mout

by mout
1.2.3 (see all)

Modular JavaScript Utilities

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

482K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mout

http://moutjs.com/

Build Status Downloads Version

All code is library agnostic and consist mostly of helper methods that aren't directly related with the DOM, the purpose of this library isn't to replace Dojo, jQuery, YUI, Mootools, etc, but to provide modular solutions for common problems that aren't solved by most of them. Consider it as a crossbrowser JavaScript standard library.

Main goals

  • increase code reuse;
  • be clear (code should be clean/readable);
  • be easy to debug;
  • be easy to maintain;
  • follow best practices;
  • follow standards when possible;
  • don't convert JavaScript into another language!
  • be compatible with other frameworks;
  • be modular;
  • have unit tests for all modules;
  • work on multiple environments (IE7+, modern browsers, node.js);

What shouldn't be here

  • UI components;
  • CSS selector engine;
  • Event system - pub/sub;
  • Template engine;
  • Anything that isn't generic enough to be on a standard library;
  • Anything that could be a separate library and/or isn't a modular utility...

API Documentation

Online documentation can be found at http://moutjs.com/ or inside the doc folder.

FAQ / Wiki / IRC

For more info about project structure, design decisions, tips, how to contribute, build system, etc, please check the project wiki.

We also have an IRC channel #moutjs on irc.freenode.net

License

Released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial