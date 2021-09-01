http://moutjs.com/

All code is library agnostic and consist mostly of helper methods that aren't directly related with the DOM, the purpose of this library isn't to replace Dojo, jQuery, YUI, Mootools, etc, but to provide modular solutions for common problems that aren't solved by most of them. Consider it as a crossbrowser JavaScript standard library.

Main goals

increase code reuse;

be clear (code should be clean/readable);

be easy to debug;

be easy to maintain;

follow best practices;

follow standards when possible;

don't convert JavaScript into another language!

be compatible with other frameworks;

be modular;

have unit tests for all modules;

work on multiple environments (IE7+, modern browsers, node.js);

What shouldn't be here

UI components;

CSS selector engine;

Event system - pub/sub;

Template engine;

Anything that isn't generic enough to be on a standard library;

Anything that could be a separate library and/or isn't a modular utility...

API Documentation

Online documentation can be found at http://moutjs.com/ or inside the doc folder.

FAQ / Wiki / IRC

For more info about project structure, design decisions, tips, how to contribute, build system, etc, please check the project wiki.

We also have an IRC channel #moutjs on irc.freenode.net

License

Released under the MIT License.