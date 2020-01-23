openbase logo
mrf

mousetrap-rm-fork

by Craig Campbell
1.4.6 (see all)

Simple library for handling keyboard shortcuts in Javascript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

11K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Mousetrap

CDNJS

Mousetrap is a simple library for handling keyboard shortcuts in Javascript.

It is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

It is around 2kb minified and gzipped and 4.5kb minified, has no external dependencies, and has been tested in the following browsers:

  • Internet Explorer 6+
  • Safari
  • Firefox
  • Chrome

It has support for keypress, keydown, and keyup events on specific keys, keyboard combinations, or key sequences.

Getting started

  1. Include mousetrap on your page before the closing </body> tag

    <script src="/path/to/mousetrap.min.js"></script>

    or install mousetrap from npm and require it

    var Mousetrap = require('mousetrap');

  2. Add some keyboard events to listen for

    <script>
    // single keys
    Mousetrap.bind('4', function() { console.log('4'); });
    Mousetrap.bind("?", function() { console.log('show shortcuts!'); });
    Mousetrap.bind('esc', function() { console.log('escape'); }, 'keyup');

    // combinations
    Mousetrap.bind('command+shift+k', function() { console.log('command shift k'); });

    // map multiple combinations to the same callback
    Mousetrap.bind(['command+k', 'ctrl+k'], function() {
        console.log('command k or control k');

        // return false to prevent default browser behavior
        // and stop event from bubbling
        return false;
    });

    // gmail style sequences
    Mousetrap.bind('g i', function() { console.log('go to inbox'); });
    Mousetrap.bind('* a', function() { console.log('select all'); });

    // konami code!
    Mousetrap.bind('up up down down left right left right b a enter', function() {
        console.log('konami code');
    });
</script>

Why Mousetrap?

There are a number of other similar libraries out there so what makes this one different?

  • There are no external dependencies, no framework is required
  • You are not limited to keydown events (You can specify keypress, keydown, or keyup or let Mousetrap choose for you).
  • You can bind key events directly to special keys such as ? or * without having to specify shift+/ or shift+8 which are not consistent across all keyboards
  • It works with international keyboard layouts
  • You can bind Gmail like key sequences in addition to regular keys and key combinations
  • You can programatically trigger key events with the trigger() method
  • It works with the numeric keypad on your keyboard
  • The code is well documented/commented

Tests

Unit tests are run with mocha.

Running in browser

View it online to check your browser compatibility. You may also download the repo and open tests/mousetrap.html in your browser.

Running with Node.js

  1. Install development dependencies

    cd /path/to/repo
npm install

  2. Run tests

    npm test

Documentation

Full documentation can be found at https://craig.is/killing/mice

