Mousetrap

Mousetrap is a simple library for handling keyboard shortcuts in Javascript.

It is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

It is around 2kb minified and gzipped and 4.5kb minified, has no external dependencies, and has been tested in the following browsers:

Internet Explorer 6+

Safari

Firefox

Chrome

It has support for keypress , keydown , and keyup events on specific keys, keyboard combinations, or key sequences.

Getting started

Include mousetrap on your page before the closing </body> tag < script src = "/path/to/mousetrap.min.js" > </ script > or install mousetrap from npm and require it var Mousetrap = require ( 'mousetrap' ); Add some keyboard events to listen for < script > Mousetrap.bind( '4' , function ( ) { console .log( '4' ); }); Mousetrap.bind( "?" , function ( ) { console .log( 'show shortcuts!' ); }); Mousetrap.bind( 'esc' , function ( ) { console .log( 'escape' ); }, 'keyup' ); Mousetrap.bind( 'command+shift+k' , function ( ) { console .log( 'command shift k' ); }); Mousetrap.bind([ 'command+k' , 'ctrl+k' ], function ( ) { console .log( 'command k or control k' ); return false ; }); Mousetrap.bind( 'g i' , function ( ) { console .log( 'go to inbox' ); }); Mousetrap.bind( '* a' , function ( ) { console .log( 'select all' ); }); Mousetrap.bind( 'up up down down left right left right b a enter' , function ( ) { console .log( 'konami code' ); }); </ script >

Why Mousetrap?

There are a number of other similar libraries out there so what makes this one different?

There are no external dependencies, no framework is required

You are not limited to keydown events (You can specify keypress , keydown , or keyup or let Mousetrap choose for you).

events (You can specify , , or or let Mousetrap choose for you). You can bind key events directly to special keys such as ? or * without having to specify shift+/ or shift+8 which are not consistent across all keyboards

or without having to specify or which are not consistent across all keyboards It works with international keyboard layouts

You can bind Gmail like key sequences in addition to regular keys and key combinations

You can programatically trigger key events with the trigger() method

method It works with the numeric keypad on your keyboard

The code is well documented/commented

Tests

Unit tests are run with mocha.

Running in browser

View it online to check your browser compatibility. You may also download the repo and open tests/mousetrap.html in your browser.

Running with Node.js

Install development dependencies cd /path/to/repo npm install Run tests npm test

Documentation

Full documentation can be found at https://craig.is/killing/mice