Consistent cross browser mouse wheel events. Test it out in your browser here.

Example

require ( 'mouse-wheel' )( function ( dx, dy ) { document .body.innerHTML = '<p>Scroll:' + [dx,dy] + '</p>' })

Install

npm i mouse-wheel

API

Hook an event handler for the mouse wheel on element .

element is an optional DOM element, or if unspecified then is the window object.

is an optional DOM element, or if unspecified then is the window object. callback(dx, dy, dz, ev) is called whenever the mouse scrolls dx, dy, dz is the amount of scrolling vertically, horizontally and depth-wise in pixels ev is the MouseEvent object associated with the event

is called whenever the mouse scrolls noScroll is an optional flag, which if set disables scrolling the page

Returns listener function listener so that it may be detached later with element.removeEventListener('wheel', listener)

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License