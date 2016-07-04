openbase logo
mouse-wheel

by Mikola Lysenko
1.2.0 (see all)

Speed controlled mouse scrolling

Downloads/wk

117K

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Consistent cross browser mouse wheel events. Test it out in your browser here.

Example

require('mouse-wheel')(function(dx, dy) {
  document.body.innerHTML = '<p>Scroll:' + [dx,dy] + '</p>'
})

Install

npm i mouse-wheel

API

require('mouse-wheel')(element, callback, noScroll)

Hook an event handler for the mouse wheel on element.

  • element is an optional DOM element, or if unspecified then is the window object.
  • callback(dx, dy, dz, ev) is called whenever the mouse scrolls
    • dx, dy, dz is the amount of scrolling vertically, horizontally and depth-wise in pixels
    • ev is the MouseEvent object associated with the event
  • noScroll is an optional flag, which if set disables scrolling the page

Returns listener function listener so that it may be detached later with element.removeEventListener('wheel', listener)

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

