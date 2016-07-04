Consistent cross browser mouse wheel events. Test it out in your browser here.
require('mouse-wheel')(function(dx, dy) {
document.body.innerHTML = '<p>Scroll:' + [dx,dy] + '</p>'
})
npm i mouse-wheel
require('mouse-wheel')(element, callback, noScroll)
Hook an event handler for the mouse wheel on
element.
element is an optional DOM element, or if unspecified then is the window object.
callback(dx, dy, dz, ev) is called whenever the mouse scrolls
dx, dy, dz is the amount of scrolling vertically, horizontally and depth-wise in pixels
ev is the MouseEvent object associated with the event
noScroll is an optional flag, which if set disables scrolling the page
Returns listener function
listener so that it may be detached later with
element.removeEventListener('wheel', listener)
(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License