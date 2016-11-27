openbase logo
mouse-change

by Mikola Lysenko
1.4.0 (see all)

Mouse state change listener

Readme

mouse-change

Listens for any mouse state changes.

Example

require('mouse-change')(function(buttons, x, y) {
  document.body.innerHTML =
    '<p>Buttons: 0b' + buttons.toString(2) +
    ', x:' + x +
    ', y:' + y + '</p>'
})

Try it out in your browser

Install

npm i mouse-change

API

var l = require('mouse-change')([element, onchange(buttons,x,y,mods)])

Listens for any mouse state changes on the given element.

  • element is an optional element
  • onchange(buttons,x,y,mods) is an optional callback which gets called every time that the mouse state changes inside element
    • buttons is the state of the mouse buttons
    • x is the x coordinate of the mouse
    • y is the y coordinate of the mouse
    • mods is an object storing the state of any key modifiers
      • mods.shift is the state of the shift key
      • mods.alt is the state of then alt key
      • mods.control is the state of the control key
      • mods.meta is the state of the meta key

Returns A new listener object which can be used to configure the listener.

l.enabled

Toggles whether or not

l.x

The x coordinate of the mouse

l.y

The y coordinate of the mouse

l.buttons

The button state of the mouse

l.mods

The current state of the keyboard modifiers

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

