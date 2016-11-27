Listens for any mouse state changes.
require('mouse-change')(function(buttons, x, y) {
document.body.innerHTML =
'<p>Buttons: 0b' + buttons.toString(2) +
', x:' + x +
', y:' + y + '</p>'
})
npm i mouse-change
var l = require('mouse-change')([element, onchange(buttons,x,y,mods)])
Listens for any mouse state changes on the given element.
element is an optional element
onchange(buttons,x,y,mods) is an optional callback which gets called every time that the mouse state changes inside
element
buttons is the state of the mouse buttons
x is the x coordinate of the mouse
y is the y coordinate of the mouse
mods is an object storing the state of any key modifiers
mods.shift is the state of the shift key
mods.alt is the state of then alt key
mods.control is the state of the control key
mods.meta is the state of the meta key
Returns A new listener object which can be used to configure the listener.
l.enabled
Toggles whether or not
l.x
The x coordinate of the mouse
l.y
The y coordinate of the mouse
l.buttons
The button state of the mouse
l.mods
The current state of the keyboard modifiers
(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License