Listens for any mouse state changes.

Example

require ( 'mouse-change' )( function ( buttons, x, y ) { document .body.innerHTML = '<p>Buttons: 0b' + buttons.toString( 2 ) + ', x:' + x + ', y:' + y + '</p>' })

Install

npm i mouse-change

API

var l = require('mouse-change')([element, onchange(buttons,x,y,mods)])

Listens for any mouse state changes on the given element.

element is an optional element

is an optional element onchange(buttons,x,y,mods) is an optional callback which gets called every time that the mouse state changes inside element buttons is the state of the mouse buttons x is the x coordinate of the mouse y is the y coordinate of the mouse mods is an object storing the state of any key modifiers mods.shift is the state of the shift key mods.alt is the state of then alt key mods.control is the state of the control key mods.meta is the state of the meta key

is an optional callback which gets called every time that the mouse state changes inside

Returns A new listener object which can be used to configure the listener.

Toggles whether or not

The x coordinate of the mouse

The y coordinate of the mouse

The button state of the mouse

The current state of the keyboard modifiers

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License