MountebankHelper

A simple Javascript wrapper to easily interface with Mountebank and not have to deal with its abstract object structure requirements. See SwaggerBank for easy intergration with Swagger Specs/YAML files





While not providing an API for the full feature list that mountebank has, MountebankHelper provides enough functionality so that it reflects the core purpose of Mountebank and is easy to use at the same time.



In the future this library will probably become a full-fledged Javascript wrapper around several of Mountebanks powerful CLI commands

Usage

const mbHelper = require ( 'mountebank-helper' ); const firstImposter = new mbHelper.Imposter({ 'imposterPort' : 3000 }); const sample_response = { 'uri' : '/hello' , 'verb' : 'GET' , 'res' : { 'statusCode' : 200 , 'responseHeaders' : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, 'responseBody' : JSON .stringify({ 'hello' : 'world' }) } }; const another_response = { 'uri' : '/pets/123' , 'verb' : 'PUT' , 'res' : { 'statusCode' : 200 , 'responseHeaders' : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }, 'responseBody' : JSON .stringify({ 'somePetAttribute' : 'somePetValue' }) } }; firstImposter.addRoute(sample_response); firstImposter.addRoute(another_response); mbHelper.startMbServer( 2525 ) .then( function ( ) { firstImposter.postToMountebank() .then( () => { console .log( 'Imposter Posted! Go to http://localhost:3000/hello' ); }); });

Now you can navigate to localhost:3000/hello to see the mocked response!

API

port

port

protocol

responseObject

{ "uri" : some_uri, "verb" : GET, "res" : { "statusCode" : 200 , "responseHeaders" : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" }, "responseBody" : JSON .stringify({ "hello" : "world" }) } }

newBody

newCode

newHeaders

Functionality / Features Not Yet Implemented

Support for fuzzy matching (via regex) on incoming-request body content (as opposed to exact path match) [DONE]

Include the process of starting the Mountebank server as part of existing Functionality (abstract it away from the client so they don't have to call startMbServer() )

Travis CI Build Setup [DONE]

Post to NPM as installable module [DONE]

Increase Code Coverage to 95%

The port on which the main Mountebank server is to listen on This will start up the main Mountebank server and have it start listening for imposter create/update requests. This must be called before making any postToMountebank or updateResponse callsConstructor for the Imposter class which serves as the main entry point for interacting with Mountebank.A single instance of an Imposter class represents a single Mountebank imposter listening on a single port.The port on which the Imposter is to listen on for incoming trafficThe protocol the Imposter is to run onAdds a newto the imposter. A stub represents a combination of a predicate (conditions to be met) and a response (the response to be returned when those conditions are met).This library only provides functionality for thepredicate meaning, only complete response matches can be used as a predicate. See usage at end of READMEMakes the actual POST request to the instance of mountebank running on localhost:2525 in order to setup the listening Imposter. Returns a Promise that resolves to the response returned from the Mountebank serverThe content of the new body that is to be returned by the imposter. Must be a string ```javascript { "uri" : some_uri, // URI of the response you wish to update "verb" : GET // HTTP Method of the response you wish to update } ```The new status code that is to be returned by the imposter. Must be a string ```javascript { "uri" : some_uri, // URI of the response you wish to update "verb" : GET // HTTP Method of the response you wish to update } ```The content of the new headers that is to be returned by the imposter. Must be a string ```javascript { "uri" : some_uri, // URI of the response you wish to update "verb" : GET // HTTP Method of the response you wish to update } ```