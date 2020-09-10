A Hypertrie wrapper that supports mounting of sub-Hypertries.
A MountableHypertrie can be mounted within another MountableHypertrie by using the
mount command:
const store = corestore(ram)
const trie1 = new MountableHypertrie(store)
const trie2 = new MountableHypertrie(store)
trie2.ready(() => {
trie1.mount('/a', trie2.key, ...)
})
Assuming
trie2 has a value 'hello' at
/b/c:
trie1.get('/a/b/c', console.log) // Will return Buffer.from('hello')
A mount can be removed by performing a
del on the mountpoint :
trie1.del('/a', err => {
trie1.get('/a/b/c', console.log) // Will print `null`
})
mountable-hypertrie re-exposes the
hypertrie API, with the addition of the following methods (and a different constructor):
const trie = new MountableHypertrie(corestore, key, opts)
corestore: any object that implements the corestore interface. For now, it's recommanded to use
random-access-corestore
key is the hypertrie key
opts can contain any
hypertrie options
trie.mount(path, key, opts, cb)
path is the mountpoint
key is the key for the MountableHypertrie to be mounted at
path
opts can include:
{
remotePath: '/remote/path', // An optional base path within the mount.
version: 1 // An optional checkout version
}
Note: We're still adding support for many hypertrie methods. Here's what's been implemented so far:
get
put
del
batch
iterator
list
createReadStream
createWriteStream
checkout
watch
createHistoryStream
createDiffStream
MIT