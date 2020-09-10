A Hypertrie wrapper that supports mounting of sub-Hypertries.

Usage

A MountableHypertrie can be mounted within another MountableHypertrie by using the mount command:

const store = corestore(ram) const trie1 = new MountableHypertrie(store) const trie2 = new MountableHypertrie(store) trie2.ready( () => { trie1.mount( '/a' , trie2.key, ...) })

Assuming trie2 has a value 'hello' at /b/c :

trie1.get( '/a/b/c' , console .log)

A mount can be removed by performing a del on the mountpoint :

trie1.del( '/a' , err => { trie1.get( '/a/b/c' , console .log) })

API

mountable-hypertrie re-exposes the hypertrie API, with the addition of the following methods (and a different constructor):

const trie = new MountableHypertrie(corestore, key, opts)

corestore : any object that implements the corestore interface. For now, it's recommanded to use random-access-corestore

: any object that implements the corestore interface. For now, it's recommanded to use key is the hypertrie key

is the hypertrie key opts can contain any hypertrie options

path is the mountpoint

is the mountpoint key is the key for the MountableHypertrie to be mounted at path

opts can include:

{ remotePath : '/remote/path' , version : 1 }

Note: We're still adding support for many hypertrie methods. Here's what's been implemented so far:

get

put

del

batch

iterator

list

createReadStream

createWriteStream

checkout

watch

createHistoryStream

createDiffStream

License

MIT