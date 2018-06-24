Install | Demo | Documentation | Releases

💎 The powerful Sass library for creating CSS transitions and animations. Originally integrated into Foundation for Apps, the code is now a standalone library, used by Foundation for Sites and Foundation for Apps. Made by your friends at ZURB.

Installation

Install Motion UI with npm or Bower.

npm install motion-ui --save bower install motion-ui --save

Then to build with Sass (Autoprefixer is required):

@ import 'motion-ui' ; @ include motion-ui-transitions; @ include motion-ui-animations;

Autoprefixer is required for the Sass installation as Motion UI uses unprefixed transition and animation properties. We recommend you to install PostCSS and Autoprefixer.

Or to use the equivalent pre-compiled CSS, import the Motion UI standalone CSS file dist/motion-ui.css or dist/motion-ui.min.css .

To easily transition elements in and out using Motion UI classes, import the Motion UI JavaScript library dist/motion-ui.js or dist/motion-ui.min.js .

Demos

Documentation

Develop Locally

git clone https://github.com/zurb/motion-ui cd motion-ui npm install