openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

motion-ui

by foundation
2.0.3 (see all)

💎 The powerful Sass library for creating CSS transitions and animations

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25.7K

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Motion UI

   

Install | Demo | Documentation | Releases

Build Status CDNJS dependencies Status devDependencies Status

💎 The powerful Sass library for creating CSS transitions and animations. Originally integrated into Foundation for Apps, the code is now a standalone library, used by Foundation for Sites and Foundation for Apps. Made by your friends at ZURB.

Installation

Install Motion UI with npm or Bower.

npm install motion-ui --save
bower install motion-ui --save

Then to build with Sass (Autoprefixer is required):

// Add the load path "[modules_folder]/motion-ui/src" to your Sass configuration
@import 'motion-ui';

@include motion-ui-transitions;
@include motion-ui-animations;

Autoprefixer is required for the Sass installation as Motion UI uses unprefixed transition and animation properties. We recommend you to install PostCSS and Autoprefixer.

Or to use the equivalent pre-compiled CSS, import the Motion UI standalone CSS file dist/motion-ui.css or dist/motion-ui.min.css.

To easily transition elements in and out using Motion UI classes, import the Motion UI JavaScript library dist/motion-ui.js or dist/motion-ui.min.js.

See the full installation instructions

Demos

View live demos on the ZURB Playground.

Documentation

View the documentation here.

Develop Locally

git clone https://github.com/zurb/motion-ui
cd motion-ui
npm install
  • Run npm start to compile test Sass/JS files, and to build the documentation. To make changes to the documentation, edit the files under docs/src.
  • Run npm test to run the unit tests.
  • Run npm start dist to compile distribution files.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial