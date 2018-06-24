Install | Demo | Documentation | Releases
💎 The powerful Sass library for creating CSS transitions and animations. Originally integrated into Foundation for Apps, the code is now a standalone library, used by Foundation for Sites and Foundation for Apps. Made by your friends at ZURB.
Install Motion UI with npm or Bower.
npm install motion-ui --save
bower install motion-ui --save
Then to build with Sass (Autoprefixer is required):
// Add the load path "[modules_folder]/motion-ui/src" to your Sass configuration
@import 'motion-ui';
@include motion-ui-transitions;
@include motion-ui-animations;
Autoprefixer is required for the Sass installation as Motion UI uses unprefixed transition and animation properties. We recommend you to install PostCSS and Autoprefixer.
Or to use the equivalent pre-compiled CSS, import the Motion UI standalone CSS file
dist/motion-ui.css or
dist/motion-ui.min.css.
To easily transition elements in and out using Motion UI classes, import the Motion UI JavaScript library
dist/motion-ui.js or
dist/motion-ui.min.js.
See the full installation instructions
View live demos on the ZURB Playground.
git clone https://github.com/zurb/motion-ui
cd motion-ui
npm install
npm start to compile test Sass/JS files, and to build the documentation.
To make changes to the documentation, edit the files under
docs/src.
npm test to run the unit tests.
npm start dist to compile distribution files.