A node.js motion detection library that supports node.js streams.
Using motion streams requires ImageMagick CLI tools to be installed. There's plenty of ways to install ImageMagick, choose what's right for you.
npm install motion-detect
Write images of any format to a motion stream, and the motion stream will emit, if motion is detected, objects of the format
{ time: 1394600350750, data: <Buffer ...> } where
time is the moment the motion stream received the frame.
var request = require("request");
var MjpegConsumer = require("mjpeg-consumer");
var MotionStream = require("motion-detect").Stream;
var FileOnWrite = require("file-on-write");
var writer = new FileOnWrite({
path: './video',
ext: '.jpg',
filename: function(image) {
return image.time;
},
transform: function(image) {
return image.data;
},
sync: true
});
var consumer = new MjpegConsumer();
var motion = new MotionStream();
var username = "admin";
var password = "password";
var options = {
url: "http://192.168.1.5/videostream.cgi",
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Basic ' + new Buffer(username + ':' + password).toString('base64')
}
};
request(options).pipe(consumer).pipe(motion).pipe(writer);
2 : The minimum number of seconds of motion required before emitting data
4 : The motion stream will cache and emit the prebuffer number of seconds of images prior to motion occurring.
4 : The motion stream will emit the postbuffer number of seconds of images after motion occurs.
var Motion = require('motion-detect').Motion;
var motion = new Motion();
var hasMotion = motion.detect(image1, image2);
Array of
Number
Array of
Number
Detect is called with one or two flat arrays of RGBA values. If called with one parameter, detect will use the last
image1 as
image2.
var Motion = require('motion-detect').Motion;
var motion = new Motion();
// img1, img2, img3, img4 created ...
// all img's are strings of RGBA values
// and look like [128,128,128,255,...]
var hasMotion;
hasMotion = motion.detect(img1);
console.log(hasMotion);
// > false
hasMotion = motion.detect(img2);
console.log(hasMotion);
// > true
hasMotion = motion.detect(img3, img4);
console.log(hasMotion);
// > false
Returns the last image.
var motion = new Motion();
console.log(motion.detect(img1));
// > false
console.log(motion.detect(img2));
// > true
console.log(img2 === motion.getLastImage());
// > true
Array of
Number
Array of
Number
Returns an image with detected motion as white pixels on a black background in the form of a flat array of RGBA numbers.
Inspiration for this library comes from Romuald Quantin's excellent write up on motion detection in Javascript.