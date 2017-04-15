openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
md

motion-detect

by Mike Maelzer
0.2.5 (see all)

A node.js motion detection library that supports node.js streams.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

78

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Computer Vision

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Motion

A node.js motion detection library that supports node.js streams.

Using motion streams requires ImageMagick CLI tools to be installed. There's plenty of ways to install ImageMagick, choose what's right for you.

Install

npm install motion-detect

Motion Stream

Write images of any format to a motion stream, and the motion stream will emit, if motion is detected, objects of the format { time: 1394600350750, data: <Buffer ...> } where time is the moment the motion stream received the frame.

Usage

var request = require("request");
var MjpegConsumer = require("mjpeg-consumer");
var MotionStream = require("motion-detect").Stream;
var FileOnWrite = require("file-on-write");

var writer = new FileOnWrite({ 
  path: './video',
  ext: '.jpg',
  filename: function(image) {
    return image.time;
  },
  transform: function(image) {
    return image.data;
  },
  sync: true
});

var consumer = new MjpegConsumer();
var motion = new MotionStream();

var username = "admin";
var password = "password";
var options = {
  url: "http://192.168.1.5/videostream.cgi",
  headers: {
    'Authorization': 'Basic ' + new Buffer(username + ':' + password).toString('base64')
  }  
};

request(options).pipe(consumer).pipe(motion).pipe(writer);

Stream Options

  • minimumMotion: Number : default 2 : The minimum number of seconds of motion required before emitting data
  • prebuffer: Number : default 4 : The motion stream will cache and emit the prebuffer number of seconds of images prior to motion occurring.
  • postbuffer: Number : default 4 : The motion stream will emit the postbuffer number of seconds of images after motion occurs.

Motion Object

Usage

var Motion = require('motion-detect').Motion;
var motion = new Motion();
var hasMotion = motion.detect(image1, image2);

Methods

detect(image1, [image2])

  • image1 Array of Number
  • image2 (optional): Array of Number

Detect is called with one or two flat arrays of RGBA values. If called with one parameter, detect will use the last image1 as image2.

var Motion = require('motion-detect').Motion;
var motion = new Motion();
  
// img1, img2, img3, img4 created ... 
// all img's are strings of RGBA values
// and look like [128,128,128,255,...]

var hasMotion;

hasMotion = motion.detect(img1);
console.log(hasMotion);
// > false
  
hasMotion = motion.detect(img2);
console.log(hasMotion);
// > true

hasMotion = motion.detect(img3, img4);
console.log(hasMotion);
// > false

getLastImage()

Returns the last image.

var motion = new Motion();

console.log(motion.detect(img1));
// > false
console.log(motion.detect(img2));
// > true

console.log(img2 === motion.getLastImage());
// > true

getBlendedImage(image1, image2)

  • image1 Array of Number
  • image2 Array of Number

Returns an image with detected motion as white pixels on a black background in the form of a flat array of RGBA numbers.

About

Inspiration for this library comes from Romuald Quantin's excellent write up on motion detection in Javascript.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ope
opencv4nodejsNodejs bindings to OpenCV 3 and OpenCV 4
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
tra
trackingA modern approach for Computer Vision on the web
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
825
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ope
opencvOpenCV Bindings for node.js
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
591
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
clm
clmtrackrJavascript library for precise tracking of facial features via Constrained Local Models
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
97
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/visionNode.js client for Google Cloud Vision: Derive insight from images.
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
34K
azure-cognitiveservices-visionAzure SDK for Node.js - Documentation
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
9
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial