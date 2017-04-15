Motion

A node.js motion detection library that supports node.js streams.

Using motion streams requires ImageMagick CLI tools to be installed. There's plenty of ways to install ImageMagick, choose what's right for you.

Install

npm install motion-detect

Motion Stream

Write images of any format to a motion stream, and the motion stream will emit, if motion is detected, objects of the format { time: 1394600350750, data: <Buffer ...> } where time is the moment the motion stream received the frame.

Usage

var request = require ( "request" ); var MjpegConsumer = require ( "mjpeg-consumer" ); var MotionStream = require ( "motion-detect" ).Stream; var FileOnWrite = require ( "file-on-write" ); var writer = new FileOnWrite({ path : './video' , ext : '.jpg' , filename : function ( image ) { return image.time; }, transform : function ( image ) { return image.data; }, sync : true }); var consumer = new MjpegConsumer(); var motion = new MotionStream(); var username = "admin" ; var password = "password" ; var options = { url : "http://192.168.1.5/videostream.cgi" , headers : { 'Authorization' : 'Basic ' + new Buffer(username + ':' + password).toString( 'base64' ) } }; request(options).pipe(consumer).pipe(motion).pipe(writer);

Stream Options

minimumMotion : Number : default 2 : The minimum number of seconds of motion required before emitting data

: Number : default : The minimum number of seconds of motion required before emitting data prebuffer : Number : default 4 : The motion stream will cache and emit the prebuffer number of seconds of images prior to motion occurring.

: Number : default : The motion stream will cache and emit the prebuffer number of seconds of images prior to motion occurring. postbuffer: Number : default 4 : The motion stream will emit the postbuffer number of seconds of images after motion occurs.

Motion Object

Usage

var Motion = require ( 'motion-detect' ).Motion; var motion = new Motion(); var hasMotion = motion.detect(image1, image2);

Methods

image1 Array of Number

of image2 (optional): Array of Number

Detect is called with one or two flat arrays of RGBA values. If called with one parameter, detect will use the last image1 as image2 .

var Motion = require ( 'motion-detect' ).Motion; var motion = new Motion(); var hasMotion; hasMotion = motion.detect(img1); console .log(hasMotion); hasMotion = motion.detect(img2); console .log(hasMotion); hasMotion = motion.detect(img3, img4); console .log(hasMotion);

Returns the last image.

var motion = new Motion(); console .log(motion.detect(img1)); console .log(motion.detect(img2)); console .log(img2 === motion.getLastImage());

image1 Array of Number

of image2 Array of Number

Returns an image with detected motion as white pixels on a black background in the form of a flat array of RGBA numbers.

About

Inspiration for this library comes from Romuald Quantin's excellent write up on motion detection in Javascript.