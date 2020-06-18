MoteBus is a message transport bus for peer-to-peer communication. It supports xMsg, xRPC protocols.
To use this package, it is necessary to acquire the motebus binary file from https://github.com/motebus/motebus/releases
npm install motebus
Add the motebus module to the code
motebus = require('motebus');
The module mainly contains two classes: xRPC and xMsg
xrpc = motebus.xRPC();
xRPC contains two functions
The publish function will publish the app which contains your functions on the motebus network.
xrpc.publish("APPNAME","MODULE");
"APPNAME" expects a string of the appname being defined in your program
"MODULE" expects a string of the function defined inside the appname, multi functions are possible.
The call function will call the function that has been published
xrpc.call("TARGET","FUNCTION","ARGUMENTS","PRIO","TIMEOUT1","TIMEOUT2");
"TARGET" expects a string of MMA, which contains "APPNAME"@"IP"
"FUNCTION" expects a string as the function name in App
"ARGUMENT" expects a list in dictionary format such as {"A":"12","B":"25"}
"PRIO" expects an Integer to indicate the priority of the request
"TIMEOUT1" expects an Integer to indicate the maximum sending time
"TIMEOUT2" expects an Integer to indicate the maximum reply waiting time
xmsg = motebus.xMsg();
xMsg contains 4 functions
The open function sets the current user as available
xmsg.open("ALIAS","PASSWORD","UNIQUE","CALLBACK");
"ALIAS" expects a string of the ID published on the network
"PASSWORD" expects a password string, can be left blank
"UNIQUE" expects a string of "true" or "false", permission for duplicated ALIAS ID
"CALLBACK" expects a defined function for callback action
The send function sends the message to the previously defined target
xmsg.send("TARGET","BODY","FILES","PRIO","TIMEOUT1","TIMEOUT2","CALLBACK");
"TARGET" expects a string of MMA, which contains "APPNAME"@"IP"
"BODY" expects a string of the message
"FILES" expects a string of the file path
"PRIO" expects an Integer to indicate the priority of the request
"TIMEOUT1" expects an Integer to indicate the maximum sending time
"TIMEOUT2" expects an Integer to indicate the maximum reply waiting time
"CALLBACK" expects a defined function for callback action
The reply function is used to reply to the received message
xmsg.reply("HEAD","BODY","FILES","PRIO","TIMEOUT1","TIMEOUT2","CALLBACK");
"HEAD" expects a string of MMA, which contains "APPNAME"@"IP"
"BODY" expects a string of the message
"FILES" expects a string of the file path
"PRIO" expects an Integer to indicate the priority of request
"TIMEOUT1" expects an Integer to indicate the maximum sending time
"TIMEOUT2" expects an Integer to indicate the maximum reply waiting time
"CALLBACK" expects a defined function for callback action
The extract function is for saving the file received to the PATH you defined.
xmsg.extract("MESSAGE_ID","PATH","CALLBACK");
"MESSAGE_ID" expects a string of the senders DDN
"PATH" expects a string of the stored file path
"CALLBACK" expects a defined function for callback action