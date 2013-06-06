Mote.js is a spec-compliant, fast implementation of mustache templates.
For more information, check out the mote site.
Via Node, it's as you'd expect:
npm install mote
Mote began its life as an exercise. I was experimenting with Handlebars and dust, Twitter had just released hogan, and I thought it would be fun to write a mustache implementation.
I got it working, then set about trying to make it fast. I didn't think I could be competitive with the existing libraries, but I tried anyway. After all, this was just supposed to be a toy.
Much to my surprise, it ended up being really fast.