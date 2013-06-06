openbase logo
by Arun Srinivasan
0.2.0 (see all)

A fast JS mustache engine

Documentation
Downloads/wk

36

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mote.js

Mote.js is a spec-compliant, fast implementation of mustache templates.

For more information, check out the mote site.

Installation

Via Node, it's as you'd expect:

npm install mote

For crying out loud, why?

Mote began its life as an exercise. I was experimenting with Handlebars and dust, Twitter had just released hogan, and I thought it would be fun to write a mustache implementation.

I got it working, then set about trying to make it fast. I didn't think I could be competitive with the existing libraries, but I tried anyway. After all, this was just supposed to be a toy.

Much to my surprise, it ended up being really fast.

Roadmap

  • utilities for server-side compilation
  • documentation

