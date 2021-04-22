openbase logo
mms

mostly-minimal-spanning-tree

by rangermauve
1.1.0 (see all)

MMST is used to create spanning trees in P2P networks while minimizing connections per node

Overview

Readme

mostly-minimal-spanning-tree

MMST is used to create spanning trees in P2P networks while minimizing connections per node

Goals

  • Peers don't know global state
  • Minimize connections in the graph
  • Avoid partitions
  • Self-healing
  • Don't actually form a minimal spanning tree
    • Minimal spanning trees potentially have more hops and highest latency

Prior work

https://ranger.mauve.moe/graph-mst-viz/

How it works

  1. Each peer gets a randomly generated ID
  2. New peer bootstraps into the network
  3. Looks for random subset of existing peers
  4. Sort peers by XOR distance
  5. Connect to closest peer you're not already connected to
  6. Random subset of peers will try to connect to furthest peer from them

Knobs

  • How big a sample of peers should you load
  • What percentage of peers should connect to their furthest peer

Uses

  • Minimize WebRTC connections
  • Replicate hypercores in a mesh (cabal, party)
  • Pubsub

Roadmap

  • Sketch up API / unit tests
  • Figure out how to view the entire state of the network
  • Make visualization for viewing state of network (static)
  • Implement with hyperswarm
  • Test with multifeed
  • Integrate with discovery-swarm-webrtc
  • Test that it's all working / TODO

Future uses

Content discovery in Dat

At the moment Dat has a big problem where if you have a large swarm of peers with sparsely replicated archives, it becomes hard to find peers that actually contain the data you want.

Once we reduce the number of connections we have, we could experiment with sending out broadcasts to the swarm to discover peers that have the content we want.

Future work

  • Integrate logic from epidemic broadcast trees to reduce connections further

