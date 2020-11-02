Subjects for
@most/core
yarn add most-subject
# or
npm install --save most-subject
Returns an tuple containing a
AttachSink and a
Stream.
AttachSink can be
used to imperatively control the events flowing through the
Stream or
declaratively using
attach. Optionally, a function can be applied to the Stream,
and the return value of that function will be returned as the second tuple value.
// Create a new
Scheduler for use in our application.
// Usually, you will want to only have one Scheduler, and it should be shared
// across your application
const scheduler = newDefaultScheduler()
// Create our sink and our stream. // NOTE: stream is the resulting value of tap(console.log, stream). const [ sink, stream ] = create(tap(console.log))
// Pushes events into our stream. const next = (n: number) => event(currentTime(scheduler), n, sink)
// Activate our stream. runEffects(stream, scheduler)
// Simulate asynchronous data fetching, // and then push values into our stream. Promise.resolve([ 1, 2, 3 ]) .then(data => data.forEach(next))
#### attach\<A\>(attachSink: AttachSink\<A\>, stream: Stream\<A\>): Stream\<A\>
Create circular dependencies with additional logic to help avoid memory leaks.
WARNING: There isn't any logic for breaking infinite loops.
import { Stream } from '@most/types'
import { create, attach } from 'most-subject'
import { periodic, scan, take, runEffects, tap } from '@most/core'
import { newDefaultScheduler } from '@most/scheduler'
// Create a new Scheduler for use in our application.
// Usually, you will want to only have one Scheduler, and it should be shared
// across your application.
const scheduler = newDefaultScheduler()
const [ sink, stream ] = create<number>()
// Listen to our stream.
// It will log 1, 2, and 3.
runEffects(tap(console.log, take(3, stream)), scheduler)
const origin = scan(x => x + 1, 0, periodic(100))
attach(sink, origin)
A curried function for calling
Sink.event(time, value).
A curried function for calling
Sink.error(time, error).
A curried function for calling
Sink.end(time).
import { Sink, Stream } from '@most/types'
export type Subject<A, B> = [AttachSink<A>, Stream<B>]
import { Sink } from '@most/types'
export AttachSink<A> extends Sink<A> {
attach(stream: Stream<A>): Stream<A>
}