Subjects for @most/core

Returns an tuple containing a AttachSink and a Stream . AttachSink can be used to imperatively control the events flowing through the Stream or declaratively using attach . Optionally, a function can be applied to the Stream, and the return value of that function will be returned as the second tuple value.

See an example

// Create a new Scheduler for use in our application. // Usually, you will want to only have one Scheduler, and it should be shared // across your application const scheduler = newDefaultScheduler()

// Create our sink and our stream. // NOTE: stream is the resulting value of tap(console.log, stream). const [ sink, stream ] = create(tap(console.log))

// Pushes events into our stream. const next = (n: number) => event(currentTime(scheduler), n, sink)

// Activate our stream. runEffects(stream, scheduler)

// Simulate asynchronous data fetching, // and then push values into our stream. Promise.resolve([ 1, 2, 3 ]) .then(data => data.forEach(next))