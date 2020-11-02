openbase logo
most-subject

by mostjs-community
6.0.0

Subjects for Most.js

Readme

most-subject

Subjects for @most/core

Get it

yarn add most-subject
# or
npm install --save most-subject

API Documentation

create\<A>(): Subject\<A, A>

create\<A, B>(f: (stream: Stream\<A>) => Stream\<B>): Subject\<A, B>

Returns an tuple containing a AttachSink and a Stream. AttachSink can be used to imperatively control the events flowing through the Stream or declaratively using attach. Optionally, a function can be applied to the Stream, and the return value of that function will be returned as the second tuple value.

See an example ```typescript import { create, event } from 'most-subject' import { runEffects, tap } from '@most/core' import { newDefaultScheduler, currentTime } from '@most/scheduler'

// Create a new Scheduler for use in our application. // Usually, you will want to only have one Scheduler, and it should be shared // across your application const scheduler = newDefaultScheduler()

// Create our sink and our stream. // NOTE: stream is the resulting value of tap(console.log, stream). const [ sink, stream ] = create(tap(console.log))

// Pushes events into our stream. const next = (n: number) => event(currentTime(scheduler), n, sink)

// Activate our stream. runEffects(stream, scheduler)

// Simulate asynchronous data fetching, // and then push values into our stream. Promise.resolve([ 1, 2, 3 ]) .then(data => data.forEach(next))


</details>

#### attach\<A\>(attachSink: AttachSink\<A\>, stream: Stream\<A\>): Stream\<A\>

Create circular dependencies with additional logic to help avoid memory leaks.

WARNING: There isn't any logic for breaking infinite loops.

<details>
  <summary>See an example</summary>

```typescript
import { Stream } from '@most/types'
import { create, attach } from 'most-subject'
import { periodic, scan, take, runEffects, tap } from '@most/core'
import { newDefaultScheduler } from '@most/scheduler'

// Create a new Scheduler for use in our application.
// Usually, you will want to only have one Scheduler, and it should be shared 
// across your application.
const scheduler = newDefaultScheduler()

const [ sink, stream ] = create<number>()

// Listen to our stream.
// It will log 1, 2, and 3.
runEffects(tap(console.log, take(3, stream)), scheduler)

const origin = scan(x => x + 1, 0, periodic(100))

attach(sink, origin)

event\<A>(time: Time, value: A, sink: Sink\<A>): void

A curried function for calling Sink.event(time, value).

error(time: Time, error: Error, sink: Sink\<any>): void

A curried function for calling Sink.error(time, error).

end(time: Time, sink: Sink\<any>): void

A curried function for calling Sink.end(time).

Subject\<A, B>

import { Sink, Stream } from '@most/types'

export type Subject<A, B> = [AttachSink<A>, Stream<B>]

AttachSink\<A>

import { Sink } from '@most/types'

export AttachSink<A> extends Sink<A> {
  attach(stream: Stream<A>): Stream<A>
}

