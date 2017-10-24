Most Proxy

Create circular stream dependencies that is declarative and designed to avoid memory leaks.

This codebase is proudly written in TypeScript so you can enjoy beautiful typings.

Compatibility

This library is compatible with cujojs/most v1.x. For @most/core support this library has been merged with most-subject .

Install

npm install --save most-proxy

Example

import { periodic } from 'most' import { proxy } from 'most-proxy' const { attach, stream } = proxy() stream.take( 3 ).observe( x => console .log(x)) const original = periodic( 100 , 1 ).scan( ( x, y ) => x + y, 0 ) attach(original)

API Documentation