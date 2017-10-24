Create circular stream dependencies that is declarative and designed to avoid memory leaks.
This codebase is proudly written in TypeScript so you can enjoy beautiful typings.
This library is compatible with
cujojs/most v1.x. For
@most/core support this library has been merged with
most-subject.
npm install --save most-proxy
import { periodic } from 'most'
import { proxy } from 'most-proxy'
// create a proxy
// returns *attach* to attach proxy to another stream, and a proxy stream *stream*
const { attach, stream } = proxy()
// observe the proxy, taking only three events
// proxy is a real most.Stream
// when stream ends, original will also be disposed of internally
stream.take(3).observe(x => console.log(x)) // 1, 2, 3
// here we create the stream we want to use as the circular dependency
const original = periodic(100, 1).scan((x, y) => x + y, 0)
// pipe events from original to proxy stream
attach(original)
interface Proxy<T> {
attach(stream: Stream<T>): Stream<T>;
stream: Stream<T>;
}