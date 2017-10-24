openbase logo
most-proxy

by mostjs-community
3.3.0 (see all)

Circular dependencies for most.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Most Proxy

Create circular stream dependencies that is declarative and designed to avoid memory leaks.

This codebase is proudly written in TypeScript so you can enjoy beautiful typings.

Compatibility

This library is compatible with cujojs/most v1.x. For @most/core support this library has been merged with most-subject.

Install

npm install --save most-proxy

Example

import { periodic } from 'most'
import { proxy } from 'most-proxy'

// create a proxy
// returns *attach* to attach proxy to another stream, and a proxy stream *stream*
const { attach, stream } = proxy()

// observe the proxy, taking only three events
// proxy is a real most.Stream
// when stream ends, original will also be disposed of internally
stream.take(3).observe(x => console.log(x)) // 1, 2, 3

// here we create the stream we want to use as the circular dependency
const original = periodic(100, 1).scan((x, y) => x + y, 0)

// pipe events from original to proxy stream
attach(original)

API Documentation

interface Proxy<T> {
  attach(stream: Stream<T>): Stream<T>;

  stream: Stream<T>;
}

