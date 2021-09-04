const { getWordsList } = require('most-common-words-by-language');
getWordsList('french', 200); // returns 200 most common French words
getWordsList('spanish'); // returns 10000 (10000 is the default and max value) most common Spanish words
const { findWord } = require('most-common-words-by-language');
// returns an object informing about the position of a given word
// in the ranks of the most common words by language (starting from the 1 index)
// the case is ignored
findWord('angeles');
// returns { english: 1788, spanish: 2770 }
Afrikaans:
Albanian:
Arabic:
Bulgarian:
Bengali:
Catalan:
Chinese:
Czech:
Danish:
Dutch:
English:
Esperanto:
Estonian:
Farsi:
Finnish:
French:
German:
Greek:
Hebrew:
Hindi:
Hungarian:
Italian:
Indonesian:
Japanese:
Kazakh:
Korean:
Lithuanian:
Latvian:
Macedonian:
Norwegian:
Polish:
Portuguese:
Romanian:
Russian:
Slovak:
Slovenian:
Serbian:
Spanish:
Swedish:
Thai:
Turkish:
Ukrainian:
Vietnamese: