mcw

most-common-words-by-language

by Piotr
3.0.9 (see all)

List of the most common words in many languages

Readme

most-common-words-by-language

MIT License Build Status

NPM status

Usage

getWordsList

const { getWordsList } = require('most-common-words-by-language');

getWordsList('french', 200); // returns 200 most common French words
getWordsList('spanish'); // returns 10000 (10000 is the default and max value) most common Spanish words

findWord

const { findWord } = require('most-common-words-by-language');

// returns an object informing about the position of a given word
// in the ranks of the most common words by language (starting from the 1 index)
// the case is ignored
findWord('angeles');
// returns { english: 1788, spanish: 2770 }

Sources

Afrikaans:

Albanian:

Arabic:

Bulgarian:

Bengali:

Catalan:

Chinese:

Czech:

Danish:

Dutch:

English:

Esperanto:

Estonian:

Farsi:

Finnish:

French:

German:

Greek:

Hebrew:

Hindi:

Hungarian:

Italian:

Indonesian:

Japanese:

Kazakh:

Korean:

Lithuanian:

Latvian:

Macedonian:

Norwegian:

Polish:

Portuguese:

Romanian:

Russian:

Slovak:

Slovenian:

Serbian:

Spanish:

Swedish:

Thai:

Turkish:

Ukrainian:

Vietnamese:

