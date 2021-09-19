A lightweight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.
English | 简体中文
Try it out in the playground in the documentation
With NPM:
$ npm install mosha-vue-toastify
With Yarn:
$ yarn add mosha-vue-toastify
<template>
<button @click="toast">Toast it!</button>
</template>
<script lang='ts'>
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
// import the library
import { createToast } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
// import the styling for the toast
import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css'
export default defineComponent({
name: 'HelloWorld',
setup () {
const toast = () => {
createToast('Wow, easy')
}
return { toast }
}
})
</script>
The
createToast function accepts 2 arguments:
First argument:
{ title: 'some title', description: 'some good description'}. By the way, description now accepts html, for more customization, we recommand trying out the custom component approach
// without props
import { createToast } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue";
import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css';
export default defineComponent({
setup () {
const toast = () => {
createToast(CustomizedContent)
}
return { toast }
}
})
// with props
import { createToast, withProps } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue";
import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css';
export default defineComponent({
setup () {
const toast = () => {
createToast(withProps(CustomizedContent, { yourFavProp: 'bruh' }))
}
return { toast }
}
})
Second argument: the second argument is an options object.
|name
|type
|default
|description
|type
|'info', 'danger', 'warning', 'success', 'default'
|'default'
|Give the toast different styles and icons.
|timeout
|number
|5000
|How many ms you want the toggle to close itself? Note: passing -1 to the timeout will stop the modal from closing.
|position
|'top-left', 'top-right', 'bottom-left', 'bottom-right', 'top-center', 'bottom-center'
|'top-right'
|Where do you want the toast to appear?
|showCloseButton
|boolean
|true
|Do you wanna show the close button ?
|showIcon
|boolean
|false
|Do you wanna show the icon ?
|transition
|'bounce', 'zoom', 'slide'
|'bounce'
|Which animation do you want?
|hideProgressBar
|boolean
|false
|Do we wanna hide the fancy progress bar?
|swipeClose
|boolean
|true
|Allows the user swipe close the toast
|toastBackgroundColor
|string
|default color
|Customize the background color of the toast.
|onClose
|function
|N/A
|This function will be called at the end of the toast's lifecycle
Programatically closing
The
createToast function returns an object that contains a
close funtion that allows the user to programatically dismiss the toast. See below:
import { createToast } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue";
import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css';
export default defineComponent({
setup () {
const toast = () => {
// This close function can be used to close the toast
const { close } = createToast(CustomizedContent)
// close()
}
return { toast }
}
})
To clear all the toasts, use the
clearToasts function. See below
import { createToast, clearToasts } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue";
import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css';
export default defineComponent({
setup () {
const clear = () => {
// clears all the toasts
clearToasts()
}
return { clear }
}
})
Give this project a ⭐ if you like it. Any suggestions are welcome!