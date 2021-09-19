openbase logo
mvt

mosha-vue-toastify

by Baidi Liu
1.0.23 (see all)

A light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Notification, Vue Toast

Readme

Mosha Vue Toastify

Build Status

A lightweight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.

English | 简体中文

alt text

Talk is cheap, show me the demo

Try it out in the playground in the documentation

Features

  • Super easy to setup! try follow this
  • Swipe to close
  • Support for Composition API
  • Written in typescript, full typescript support
  • Super light weight
  • Define behavior per toast
  • Fun progress bar to display remaining time
  • A lot more coming!

Installation

With NPM:

$ npm install mosha-vue-toastify

With Yarn:

$ yarn add mosha-vue-toastify

The gist

<template>
  <button @click="toast">Toast it!</button>
</template>

<script lang='ts'>
import { defineComponent } from 'vue'
// import the library
import { createToast } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
// import the styling for the toast
import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css'

export default defineComponent({
  name: 'HelloWorld',
  setup () {
    const toast = () => {
        createToast('Wow, easy')
    }
    return { toast }
  }
})
</script>

Configuration

The createToast function accepts 2 arguments:

  • First argument:

    • It can be just a string or a object like this: { title: 'some title', description: 'some good description'}. By the way, description now accepts html, for more customization, we recommand trying out the custom component approach
    • It can also accept a Vue 3 component or a VNode if you need more customization, e.g.
      // without props
  import { createToast } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
  import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue";
  import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css';

  export default defineComponent({
    setup () {
      const toast = () => {
          createToast(CustomizedContent)
      }
      return { toast }
    }
  })

      // with props
  import { createToast, withProps } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
  import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue";
  import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css';

  export default defineComponent({
    setup () {
      const toast = () => {
          createToast(withProps(CustomizedContent, { yourFavProp: 'bruh' }))
      }
      return { toast }
    }
  })

  • Second argument: the second argument is an options object.

    nametypedefaultdescription
    type'info', 'danger', 'warning', 'success', 'default''default'Give the toast different styles and icons.
    timeoutnumber5000How many ms you want the toggle to close itself? Note: passing -1 to the timeout will stop the modal from closing.
    position'top-left', 'top-right', 'bottom-left', 'bottom-right', 'top-center', 'bottom-center''top-right'Where do you want the toast to appear?
    showCloseButtonbooleantrueDo you wanna show the close button ?
    showIconbooleanfalseDo you wanna show the icon ?
    transition'bounce', 'zoom', 'slide''bounce'Which animation do you want?
    hideProgressBarbooleanfalseDo we wanna hide the fancy progress bar?
    swipeClosebooleantrueAllows the user swipe close the toast
    toastBackgroundColorstringdefault colorCustomize the background color of the toast.
    onClosefunctionN/AThis function will be called at the end of the toast's lifecycle

  • Programatically closing The createToast function returns an object that contains a close funtion that allows the user to programatically dismiss the toast. See below:

        import { createToast } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
    import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue";
    import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css';

    export default defineComponent({
      setup () {
        const toast = () => {
            // This close function can be used to close the toast
            const { close } = createToast(CustomizedContent)
            // close()
        }

        return { toast }
      }
    })

    To clear all the toasts, use the clearToasts function. See below

        import { createToast, clearToasts } from 'mosha-vue-toastify';
    import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue";
    import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css';

    export default defineComponent({
      setup () {
        const clear = () => {
          // clears all the toasts
          clearToasts()
        }

        return { clear }
      }
    })

Support

Give this project a ⭐ if you like it. Any suggestions are welcome!

