A lightweight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.

Talk is cheap, show me the demo

Try it out in the playground in the documentation

Features

Super easy to setup!

Swipe to close

Support for Composition API

Written in typescript, full typescript support

Super light weight

Define behavior per toast

Fun progress bar to display remaining time

A lot more coming!

Installation

With NPM:

$ npm install mosha-vue-toastify

With Yarn:

$ yarn add mosha-vue-toastify

The gist

< template > < button @ click = "toast" > Toast it! </ button > </ template >

<script lang= 'ts' > import { defineComponent } from 'vue' import { createToast } from 'mosha-vue-toastify' ; import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css' export default defineComponent({ name: 'HelloWorld' , setup () { const toast = () => { createToast( 'Wow, easy' ) } return { toast } } }) < /script>

Configuration

The createToast function accepts 2 arguments:

First argument : It can be just a string or a object like this: { title: 'some title', description: 'some good description'} . By the way, description now accepts html, for more customization, we recommand trying out the custom component approach It can also accept a Vue 3 component or a VNode if you need more customization, e.g. import { createToast } from 'mosha-vue-toastify' ; import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue" ; import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css' ; export default defineComponent({ setup () { const toast = () => { createToast(CustomizedContent) } return { toast } } }) import { createToast, withProps } from 'mosha-vue-toastify' ; import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue" ; import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css' ; export default defineComponent({ setup () { const toast = () => { createToast(withProps(CustomizedContent, { yourFavProp: 'bruh' })) } return { toast } } })

Second argument : the second argument is an options object. name type default description type 'info', 'danger', 'warning', 'success', 'default' 'default' Give the toast different styles and icons. timeout number 5000 How many ms you want the toggle to close itself? Note: passing -1 to the timeout will stop the modal from closing. position 'top-left', 'top-right', 'bottom-left', 'bottom-right', 'top-center', 'bottom-center' 'top-right' Where do you want the toast to appear? showCloseButton boolean true Do you wanna show the close button ? showIcon boolean false Do you wanna show the icon ? transition 'bounce', 'zoom', 'slide' 'bounce' Which animation do you want? hideProgressBar boolean false Do we wanna hide the fancy progress bar? swipeClose boolean true Allows the user swipe close the toast toastBackgroundColor string default color Customize the background color of the toast. onClose function N/A This function will be called at the end of the toast's lifecycle

Programatically closing The createToast function returns an object that contains a close funtion that allows the user to programatically dismiss the toast. See below: import { createToast } from 'mosha-vue-toastify' ; import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue" ; import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css' ; export default defineComponent({ setup () { const toast = () => { const { close } = createToast(CustomizedContent) } return { toast } } }) To clear all the toasts, use the clearToasts function. See below import { createToast, clearToasts } from 'mosha-vue-toastify' ; import CustomizedContent from "./CustomizedContent.vue" ; import 'mosha-vue-toastify/dist/style.css' ; export default defineComponent({ setup () { const clear = () => { clearToasts() } return { clear } } })

Support

