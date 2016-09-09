#mosaic-rest-js

About

This is a js library for Backbase REST API.

nodejs

var BBRest = require ( 'mosaic-rest-js' ), var bbrest = new BBRest({ portal : 'myPortal' });

AMD module

require ([ 'bbrest' ], function ( BBRest ) { var bbrest = new BBRest({ portal : 'myPortal' }); })

bbrest.server().get().then( function ( value ) { if (value.statusCode === 200 ) { console .log( 'Response OK' ); } }); bbrest.server().post( 'addPortal.xml' ).then( function ( d ) { console .log(d); }); bbrest.server().put( 'updatePortal.xml' ).then( function ( d ) { console .log(d); }); bbrest.catalog().query({ ps : 5 }).get().then( function ( d ) { console .log(d); });

npm install bower install gulp node gulp jquery gulp angular gulp min gulp test-node gulp test-jq gulp test-ng

BBRest methods

BBRest Constructor.

config - extends default configuration

configuration defaults:

{ scheme : 'http' , host : 'localhost' , port : '7777' , context : 'portalserver' , username : 'admin' , password : 'admin' , portal : null plugin : null }

Prepares request on server domain. API Reference

returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.server().get(); bbrest.server().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.server().put( 'path.to.xml' );

Prepares request on portal domain. API Reference

returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.portal().put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.portal().delete(); bbrest.portal().get(); bbrest.portal().rights().get(); bbrest.portal().rights().put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.portal().tags().get(); bbrest.portal().tags().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.portal().tags( 'myTag' ).delete();

Prepares request on server catalog. API Reference

item - name of the item in server catalog

- name of the item in server catalog returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.catalog().get(); bbrest.catalog().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.catalog().put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.catalog().delete( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.catalog( 'myItem' ).get(); bbrest.catalog( 'myItem' ).delete();

Prepares request on portal catalog. API Reference

item - name of the item in porta catalog

- name of the item in porta catalog returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.portalCatalog().get(); bbrest.portalCatalog().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.portalCatalog().put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.portalCatalog().delete( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.portalCatalog( 'myItem' ).get(); bbrest.portalCatalog( 'myItem' ).delete();

Prepares page request. API Reference

name - name of the page to target

- name of the page to target returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.page().get(); bbrest.page().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.page().put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.page( 'name' ).get(); bbrest.page( 'name' ).put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.page( 'name' ).delete(); bbrest.page( 'name' ).rights().get(); bbrest.page( 'name' ).rights().put( 'path.to.xml' );

Prepares container request. API Reference

name - name of the container to target

- name of the container to target returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.container().get(); bbrest.container().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.container().put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.container( 'name' ).get(); bbrest.container( 'name' ).put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.container( 'name' ).delete(); bbrest.container( 'name' ).rights().get(); bbrest.container( 'name' ).rights().put( 'path.to.xml' );

Prepares widget request. API Reference

name - name of the widget to target

- name of the widget to target returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.widget().get(); bbrest.widget().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.widget().put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.widget( 'name' ).get(); bbrest.widget( 'name' ).put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.widget( 'name' ).delete(); bbrest.widget( 'name' ).rights().get(); bbrest.widget( 'name' ).rights().put( 'path.to.xml' );

Prepares link request. API Reference

name - name of the link to target

- name of the link to target returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.link().get(); bbrest.link().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.link().put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.link( 'name' ).get(); bbrest.link( 'name' ).put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.link( 'name' ).delete(); bbrest.link( 'name' ).rights().get(); bbrest.link( 'name' ).rights().put( 'path.to.xml' );

Prepares template request. API Reference

name - name of the template to target

- name of the template to target returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.template().get(); bbrest.template().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.template( 'name' ).get(); bbrest.template( 'name' ).put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.template( 'name' ).rights().get(); bbrest.template( 'name' ).rights().put( 'path.to.xml' );

Prepares user request. API Reference

name - name of the user to target

- name of the user to target showGroups - if true, user groups are targeted

- if true, user groups are targeted groupName - name of the group to delete user from

- name of the group to delete user from returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.user().get(); bbrest.user().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.user( 'user' ).get(); bbrest.user( 'user' ).put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.user( 'user' ).delete(); bbrest.user( 'user' , true ).get(); bbrest.user( 'user' , true ).post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.user( 'user' , true , 'group' ).delete();

Prepares group request. API Reference

name - name of the group to target

- name of the group to target showUsers - if true, group's users are targeted

- if true, group's users are targeted returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.group().get(); bbrest.group().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.group( 'group' ).get(); bbrest.group( 'group' ).put( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.group( 'group' ).delete(); bbrest.group( 'group' , true ).get(); bbrest.group( 'group' , true ).post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.group( 'group' , true , 'user' ).delete();

Prepares audit trails request. API Reference

meta - if true, targets audit metadat, otherwise it targets audit events

- if true, targets audit metadat, otherwise it targets audit events returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.audit().get(); bbrest.audit( true ).get();

Prepares cache request. API Reference

type - possible values: global, widget, chrome, closure, url, web, gmodel

- possible values: global, widget, chrome, closure, url, web, gmodel returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.cache( 'all' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'globalModelCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'retrievedWidgetCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'widgetChromeStaticCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'serverSideClosureCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'urlLevelCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'webCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'gModelCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'uuidFromExtendedItemNamesCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'springAclSidCacheRegion' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'contextNameToItemNameToUuidCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'widgetCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'uuidToContentReferencesCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'springAclCacheRegion' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'itemUuidToReferencingLinkUuidsCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'uuidToCacheKeysCache' ).delete(); bbrest.cache( 'versionBundleCache' ).delete();

You can get bookmarklet to delete all caches at once.

Performs POST or PUT request by finding the right BBRest method from the data.

data - if string, represents path of the xml file which content will be sent. If object, it is first sent to config.plugin function

- if string, represents path of the xml file which content will be sent. If object, it is first sent to config.plugin function returns promise with response value

Valid Request, returning promises:

bbrest.auto( 'path.to.xml' );

Imports portal. API Reference

returns instance of the BBReq

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.import().post( 'path.to.xml' ); bbrest.import().file( '/path/to/exported.zip' ).post();

Exports portal. API Reference

uuid - id of the exported file on the server. Use when you need to download file

- id of the exported file on the server. Use when you need to download file returns instance of the BBReq

To get archive of the portal from the server, you need to make 2 requests. In first one, we send type of export and get back the id of exported archive in response. With second request we pass that id and local path where archive will be downloaded.

Valid Requests, returning promises:

bbrest.export().get(); bbrest.export().post( 'path.to.xml' ).then(data) { var id = data.body.exportResponse.identifier; return bbrest.export(id).file( 'local.path.zip' ).get(); }

BBReq methods

Modifies request to target rights.

returns instance of the BBReq

Modifies request to target tags

returns instance of the BBReq

Defines modifiers. API Reference

obj - object with querystring values to be appended to the uri

- object with querystring values to be appended to the uri returns instance of the BBReq

Defines path to the file where export is downloaded.

returns instance of the BBReq

Performs GET request

returns promise with response value

Performs POST request

data - if string, represents path of the xml file which content will be sent. If object, it is first sent to config.plugin function

- if string, represents path of the xml file which content will be sent. If object, it is first sent to config.plugin function returns promise with response value

bbrest.config.plugin = function ( data ) { return jxon.jsToString(data); } bbrest.widget( 'myWidget' ).post(jxonObj);

Performs PUT request

data - if string, represents path of the xml file which content will be sent. If object, it is first sent to config.plugin function

- if string, represents path of the xml file which content will be sent. If object, it is first sent to config.plugin function returns promise with response value

Performs DELETE request

data - if string, represents path of the xml file which content will be sent. If object, it is first sent to config.plugin function

- if string, represents path of the xml file which content will be sent. If object, it is first sent to config.plugin function returns promise with response value

response value: