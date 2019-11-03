This project is currently not maintained. projectz may satisfy your needs.

mos

A pluggable module that injects content into your markdown files via hidden JavaScript snippets

Why mos?

Markdown files are always up to date

Examples are always correct

Shields (a.k.a. badges) are auto-generated

Commonly used README sections are auto-generated using info from package.json

Plugins can be used for tons of additional features

Preview

The readme you are currently reading uses mos! Here's how the shields are generated:

[ ![npm version ]( https://img.shields.io/npm/v/mos.svg )]( https://www.npmjs.com/package/mos ) [ ![Build Status ]( https://img.shields.io/travis/mosjs/mos/master.svg )]( https://travis-ci.org/mosjs/mos ) [ ![Coverage Status ]( https://img.shields.io/coveralls/mosjs/mos/master.svg )]( https://coveralls.io/r/mosjs/mos?branch=master ) [ ![Gitter ]( https://img.shields.io/gitter/room/mosjs/mos.svg )]( https://gitter.im/mosjs/mos )

Table of Contents

Installation

Install mos globally:

npm i -g mos

Make mos configure your package.json :

mos --init

Your package.json will be updated with some new dependencies and script properties:

{ "name" : "awesome-package" , "scripts" : { "test" : "mos test" , "md" : "mos" , "?md" : "echo \"Update the markdown files\"" }, "devDependencies" : { "mos" : "^1.2.0" } }

Manual installation

You can also install mos directly:

npm i -D mos

You'll have to configure the script property in your package.json to use mos (see above).

Usage

Mos uses a simple templating syntax to execute JavaScript inside markdown files. The result of the JavaScript execution is then inserted into the markdown file.

The great thing is, that the template and the markdown file are actually the same file! The code snippets are written inside markdown comments, which are invisible when reading the generated markdown file.

Lets use mos to write a readme with some dynamic data. Have you ever renamed your package and forgotten to update the readme? Good news! With mos it won't ever happen again:

README.md

If you view your readme now, it will be empty. However, you have the code that can insert the title in your readme. All you have to do now is to run mos in a terminal.

Once you've run mos , the readme will look like this:

# my-awesome-module

Now your readme has both the code that generates the content and the content itself. However, only the content is visible after the readme is generated to HTML by GitHub or npm. Awesome!

CLI Usage

mos

Regenerate the markdown files if they are out of date.

mos test

Test the markdown files. Fails if can't generate one of the markdown files or one of the markdown files is out of date. It is recommended to add this command to the scripts.test property of package.json .

Optional TAP output

Mos can generate TAP output via --tap option for use with any TAP reporter.

mos test --tap | tap-nyan

NOTE: the CLI will use your local install of mos when available, even when run globally.

Mos plugins

In the usage example the package variable was used to access the package info. The variables available in the markdown scope are declared by mos plugins. The package variable is created by the package-json plugin.

There are a few mos plugins that are installed with mos by default:

Do you want to write a new one? Read the plugins readme.

Configuring the default plugins

It is possible to pass options to the default mos plugins via the mos property in the package.json .

{ "mos" : { "installation" : { "useShortAlias" : true } } }

To disable a default plugin, pass false instead of a config object:

{ "mos" : { "license" : false } }

Who uses mos?

License

MIT © Zoltan Kochan

What does mos mean?

It means Markdown on Steroids!