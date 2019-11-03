This project is currently not maintained. projectz may satisfy your needs.
A pluggable module that injects content into your markdown files via hidden JavaScript snippets
package.json
The readme you are currently reading uses mos! Here's how the shields are generated:
<!--@shields('npm', 'travis', 'coveralls', 'gitter')-->
[![npm version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/mos.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/mos) [![Build Status](https://img.shields.io/travis/mosjs/mos/master.svg)](https://travis-ci.org/mosjs/mos) [![Coverage Status](https://img.shields.io/coveralls/mosjs/mos/master.svg)](https://coveralls.io/r/mosjs/mos?branch=master) [![Gitter](https://img.shields.io/gitter/room/mosjs/mos.svg)](https://gitter.im/mosjs/mos)
<!--/@-->
Install mos globally:
npm i -g mos
Make mos configure your
package.json:
mos --init
Your
package.json will be updated with some new dependencies and
script properties:
{
"name": "awesome-package",
"scripts": {
"test": "mos test",
"md": "mos",
"?md": "echo \"Update the markdown files\""
},
"devDependencies": {
"mos": "^1.2.0"
}
}
You can also install mos directly:
npm i -D mos
You'll have to configure the
script property in your
package.json to use mos (see above).
Mos uses a simple templating syntax to execute JavaScript inside markdown files. The result of the JavaScript execution is then inserted into the markdown file.
The great thing is, that the template and the markdown file are actually the same file! The code snippets are written inside markdown comments, which are invisible when reading the generated markdown file.
Lets use mos to write a readme with some dynamic data. Have you ever renamed your package and forgotten to update the readme? Good news! With mos it won't ever happen again:
README.md
<!--@h1([pkg.name])-->
<!--/@-->
If you view your readme now, it will be empty. However, you have the code that can insert the title in your readme. All you have to do now is to run
mos in a terminal.
Once you've run
mos, the readme will look like this:
<!--@h1([pkg.name])-->
# my-awesome-module
<!--/@-->
Now your readme has both the code that generates the content and the content itself. However, only the content is visible after the readme is generated to HTML by GitHub or npm. Awesome!
mos
Regenerate the markdown files if they are out of date.
mos test
Test the markdown files. Fails if can't generate one of the markdown files or one of the markdown files is out of date. It is recommended to add this command to the
scripts.test property of
package.json.
Mos can generate TAP output via
--tap option for use with any TAP reporter.
mos test --tap | tap-nyan
NOTE: the CLI will use your local install of mos when available, even when run globally.
In the usage example the
package variable was used to access the package info. The variables available in the markdown scope are declared by mos plugins. The
package variable is created by the package-json plugin.
There are a few mos plugins that are installed with mos by default:
Do you want to write a new one? Read the plugins readme.
It is possible to pass options to the default mos plugins via the
mos property in the
package.json.
{
"mos": {
"installation": {
"useShortAlias": true
}
}
}
To disable a default plugin, pass
false instead of a config object:
{
"mos": {
"license": false
}
}
What does mos mean?
It means Markdown on Steroids!