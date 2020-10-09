openbase logo
mor

morsify

by Burak Özdemir
2.4.0

Morse code translator and decoder, which can also play audio.

1yr ago

5

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to morse-decoder. Install using morse-decoder instead.

Morse Code Translator with Audio - Morse Decoder

Morse code encoder and decoder with no dependencies. It supports Latin, Cyrillic, Greek, Hebrew, Arabic, Persian, Japanese, Korean, and Thai, with audio-generation functionality using the Web Audio API.

npm

$ npm install morse-decoder --save

$ yarn add morse-decoder

const morse = require('morse-decoder');
const encoded = morse.encode('SOS'); // ... --- ...
const decoded = morse.decode('... --- ...'); // SOS
const characters = morse.characters(); // {'1': {'A': '.-', ...}, ..., '11': {'ㄱ': '.-..', ...}}
const audio = morse.audio('SOS');
audio.play(); // play audio
audio.stop(); // stop audio
audio.exportWave(); // download audio wave file (promise)
const url = await audio.getWaveUrl(); // get audio wave url (promise)
const blob = await audio.getWaveBlob(); // get audio wave blob (promise)

You can customize the dash, dot, or space characters and specify the alphabet with the priority option for an accurate encoding and decoding.

The priority option gives direction to the plugin to start searching for the given character set first.

Set the priority option according to the list below.

  • 1 => ASCII (Default)
  • 2 => Numbers
  • 3 => Punctuation
  • 4 => Latin Extended (Turkish, Polish etc.)
  • 5 => Cyrillic
  • 6 => Greek
  • 7 => Hebrew
  • 8 => Arabic
  • 9 => Persian
  • 10 => Japanese
  • 11 => Korean
  • 12 => Thai
const cyrillic = morse.encode('Ленинград', { priority: 5 }); // .-.. . -. .. -. --. .-. .- -..
const greek = morse.decode('... .- --. .- .--. .--', { priority: 6 }); // ΣΑΓΑΠΩ
const hebrew = morse.decode('.. ––– . –––', { dash: '–', dot: '.', priority: 7 }); // יהוה
const japanese = morse.encode('NEWS', { priority: 10, dash: '－', dot: '・', separator: '　' }); // －・　・　・－－　・・・
const characters = morse.characters({ dash: '–', dot: '•' }); // {'1': {'A': '•–', ...}, ..., '11': {'ㄱ': '•–••', ...}}
const arabicAudio = morse.audio('البراق', { // generates the Morse .- .-.. -... .-. .- --.- then generates the audio from it
  unit: 0.1, // period of one unit, in seconds, 1.2 / c where c is speed of transmission, in words per minute
  fwUnit: 0.1, // period of one Farnsworth unit to control intercharacter and interword gaps
  oscillator: {
    type: 'sine', // sine, square, sawtooth, triangle
    frequency: 500,  // value in hertz
    onended: function () { // event that fires when the tone stops playing
      console.log('ended');
    }
  }
});
const oscillator = arabicAudio.oscillator; // OscillatorNode
const context = arabicAudio.context; // AudioContext;
const gainNode = arabicAudio.gainNode; // GainNode
arabicAudio.play(); // will start playing Morse audio
arabicAudio.stop(); // will stop playing Morse audio

Contributions are welcome.

Install node and npm and run the commands below.

$ npm install --global gulp-cli
$ npm install
$ gulp

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

