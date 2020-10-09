Morse Code Translator with Audio - Morse Decoder

Morse code encoder and decoder with no dependencies. It supports Latin, Cyrillic, Greek, Hebrew, Arabic, Persian, Japanese, Korean, and Thai, with audio-generation functionality using the Web Audio API.

Installation

npm

$ npm install morse-decoder --save

yarn

$ yarn add morse-decoder

Usage

const morse = require ( 'morse-decoder' ); const encoded = morse.encode( 'SOS' ); const decoded = morse.decode( '... --- ...' ); const characters = morse.characters(); const audio = morse.audio( 'SOS' ); audio.play(); audio.stop(); audio.exportWave(); const url = await audio.getWaveUrl(); const blob = await audio.getWaveBlob();

Options and localization

You can customize the dash, dot, or space characters and specify the alphabet with the priority option for an accurate encoding and decoding.

The priority option gives direction to the plugin to start searching for the given character set first.

Set the priority option according to the list below.

1 => ASCII (Default)

2 => Numbers

3 => Punctuation

4 => Latin Extended (Turkish, Polish etc.)

5 => Cyrillic

6 => Greek

7 => Hebrew

8 => Arabic

9 => Persian

10 => Japanese

11 => Korean

12 => Thai

const cyrillic = morse.encode( 'Ленинград' , { priority : 5 }); const greek = morse.decode( '... .- --. .- .--. .--' , { priority : 6 }); const hebrew = morse.decode( '.. ––– . –––' , { dash : '–' , dot : '.' , priority : 7 }); const japanese = morse.encode( 'NEWS' , { priority : 10 , dash : '－' , dot : '・' , separator : ' ' }); const characters = morse.characters({ dash : '–' , dot : '•' }); const arabicAudio = morse.audio( 'البراق' , { unit : 0.1 , fwUnit : 0.1 , oscillator : { type : 'sine' , frequency : 500 , onended : function ( ) { console .log( 'ended' ); } } }); const oscillator = arabicAudio.oscillator; const context = arabicAudio.context; const gainNode = arabicAudio.gainNode; arabicAudio.play(); arabicAudio.stop();

Contributing and Known Issues

Contributions are welcome.

Generating Minified Files

Install node and npm and run the commands below.

$ npm install --global gulp-cli $ npm install $ gulp

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.