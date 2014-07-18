openbase logo
morse

by cam pedersen
0.1.0 (see all)

➖ simple Morse code library for node

Readme

#morse

A simple Morse code library for node

Samuel F.B. Morse

install

For use as a CLI:

npm install -g morse

For use as a library:

npm install morse

example usage as a CLI

$ morse -h
Usage: morse [options] string

Options:
  -d, --decode  Decode a string of Morse code  [boolean]
  -h, --help    Show this text  

$ morse hello > hello.txt
$ morse -d "`cat hello.txt`"
HELLO

example usage as a library

var morse = require('morse');

var encoded = morse.encode('Hello, world.');
// .... . .-.. .-.. --- --..-- ....... .-- --- .-. .-.. -.. .-.-.-

morse.decode(encoded);
// HELLO, WORLD.

var encoded = morse.encode([ 'hello', 'world' ]);
// [ '.... . .-.. .-.. ---', '.-- --- .-. .-.. -..' ]

morse.decode(encoded);
// [ 'HELLO', 'WORLD' ]

methods

morse.encode(obj)

Encodes and returns a given string or array

morse.decode(obj, dichotomic)

Decodes and returns a string or array

dichotomic defaults to false. If passed true, it will use a tree-based approach to decode the string or array. If false, a basic iteration of the map is used.

The dichotomic approach looks like this:

The implementation does not include spaces right now, so it fails its test. However, it is otherwise accurate.

morse.decode(
  morse.encode('Hello, world.'),
  true
);
// HELLO,5WORLD.

attributes

morse.map

An object containing letter: morse translations contained in map.js

morse.tree

A tree-modeled object contained in tree.js

license

MIT

