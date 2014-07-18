#morse

A simple Morse code library for node

install

For use as a CLI:

npm install -g morse

For use as a library:

npm install morse

example usage as a CLI

$ morse -h Usage: morse [options] string Options: -d, --decode Decode a string of Morse code [ boolean ] -h, --help Show this text $ morse hello > hello.txt $ morse -d "`cat hello.txt`" HELLO

example usage as a library

var morse = require ( 'morse' ); var encoded = morse.encode( 'Hello, world.' ); morse.decode(encoded);

var encoded = morse.encode([ 'hello' , 'world' ]); morse.decode(encoded);

methods

Encodes and returns a given string or array

Decodes and returns a string or array

dichotomic defaults to false. If passed true, it will use a tree-based approach to decode the string or array. If false, a basic iteration of the map is used.

The dichotomic approach looks like this:

The implementation does not include spaces right now, so it fails its test. However, it is otherwise accurate.

morse.decode( morse.encode( 'Hello, world.' ), true );

attributes

An object containing letter: morse translations contained in map.js

A tree-modeled object contained in tree.js

license

MIT