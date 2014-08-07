| \ / | | | |__/ |__] |__| |___ | | [__ | | |__| | \ | | | |___ |__| ___]

A Brilliant Animator.

Morpheus lets you "tween anything" in parallel on multiple elements; from colors to integers of any unit (px, em, %, etc), with easing transitions and bezier curves, including CSS3 transforms (roate, scale, skew, & translate) -- all in a single high-performant loop utilizing the CPU-friendly requestAnimationFrame standard.

It looks like this:

var anim = morpheus(elements, { left : -50 , top : 100 , width : '+=50' , height : '-=50px' , fontSize : '30px' , color : '#f00' , transform : 'rotate(30deg) scale(+=3)' , "background-color" : '#f00' , duration : 500 , easing : easings.easeOut , bezier : [[ 100 , 200 ], [ 200 , 100 ]] , complete : function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ) } }) anim.stop() anim.stop( true )

General Tweening

morpheus.tween( 1000 , function ( position ) { var xy = morpheus.bezier([[startX, startY], <[n control points]>, [endX, endY]], position) }, function ( ) { console .log( 'done' ) }, easings.bounce, 100 , 300 )

API

Language LTR - RTL support

For those who run web services that support languages spanning from LTR to RTL, you can use the drop-in plugin filed called rtltr.js found in the src directory which will automatically mirror all animations without having to change your implementation. It's pretty rad.

Browser support

Grade A & C Browsers according to Yahoo's Graded Browser Support. CSS3 transforms are only supported in browsers that support the transform specification.

Ender integration

Got Ender? No? Get it.

npm install ender -g

Add Morpheus to your existing Ender build

$ ender add morpheus

Write code like a boss:

$( '#content .boosh' ).animate({ left : 911 , complete : function ( ) { console .log( 'boosh' ) } })

Usage Notes

Color

rgb

hex

red

orange

If you're serious about *color animation*, there's a few precautions you'll need to take ahead of time. In order to morph *from* one color to another, you need to make sure the elements you're animating *have an inherited color style* to start with. Furthermore, those styles need to be represented in, or, and not a named color (like, or) -- that is unless you want to write code to map the [color conversion](http://www.w3schools.com/css/css_colornames.asp) yourself.

Therefore, at minimum, you need to set a color before animating.

element.style.color = '#ff0' ; morpheus(element, { color : '#000' })

With Bonzo installed in Ender.

$( 'div.things' ).css( 'color' , '#ff0' ).animate({ color : '#000' })

Units

em

pt

%

$( 'div.intro' ) .css({ fontSize : '2em' , width : '50%' }) .animate({ fontSize : '+=1.5em' , width : '100%' })

If you're considering animating by a CSS unit of measurement like, or, like-wise to color animation, you must set the size ahead of time before animating:

You also get two other fancy fading hooks

$( 'p' ).fadeIn( 250 , function ( ) { console .log( 'complete' ) }) $( 'p' ).fadeOut( 500 , function ( ) { console .log( 'complete' ) })

Transforms

morpheus.transform

element.style[morpheus.transform] = 'rotate(30deg) scale(1)' morpheus(element, { transform : 'rotate(0deg) scale(+=3)' })

AMD Support

require ( 'morpheus.js' , function ( morpheus ) { morpheus(elements, config) }) or as usual with ender var morpheus = require ( 'morpheus' )

Developers

Transforms can be animated in browsers that support them (IE9, FF, Chrome, Safari, Opera).provides a shortcut to the correct style property for the browser (webkitTransform, MozTransform, etc). Like animating on units or color, you must set the property ahead of time before animating:

If you're looking to contribute. Add your changes to src/morpheus.js Then run the following

npm install . make open tests/tests.html

Morpheus (c) Dustin Diaz 2011 - License MIT

Happy Morphing!