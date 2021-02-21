A command line tool for tracking work hours, as simple as it can get.
You need node version 10 or higher (we haven't tested lower versions)
To install just type this into command line:
npm install -g moro
# or if you are using yarn, it works too
yarn global add moro
You are done installing Moro!
We recommend installing moro using npm but if you don't have node and npm on your machine, you can download the executable files from releases page for Linux, Mac and Windows.
Remember to copy ./lib/config.json to your home directory and rename it to
~/.moro-config.json
Then you can copy the downloaded executable file to your path, for example to /bin and start using moro just like the nomral installation.
npm update -g moro
moro hi when starting your working day. Moro registers that time as your clock in time.
moro bye when ending your working day. Moro Registers that time as your clock out time.
That's it! Moro prints on the screen how many hours you have worked.
Invoke
$:moro report at any time to see how long you have worked on the current day.
To see the full report of previous days run
moro report --all.
Those two steps above should be all you need to know about Moro, but there are 3 ways to learn more:
Q: I forgot to run moro in the morning, so my clock in time is not saved. Can I adjust it now? A: yes! for example, if you started work at 09:30 run
$: moro hi 09:30
Moro means hello in Finnish.
Open an issue, or make a pull request. We love contributions.
Clone this repo, and then inside the folder run:
npm link
This will install moro globally but using the files inside the project folder. You can now change the files and run moro in your command line to see the effects.
npm test
Code is important but people are more important. If you like to contribute to Moro please read and follow our code of conduct found in this file: CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
