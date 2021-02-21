Moro

A command line tool for tracking work hours, as simple as it can get.

Demo

Install

If you have node and npm

You need node version 10 or higher (we haven't tested lower versions)

To install just type this into command line:

npm install -g moro yarn global add moro

You are done installing Moro!

(alternative install method) Download the compiled binary file

We recommend installing moro using npm but if you don't have node and npm on your machine, you can download the executable files from releases page for Linux, Mac and Windows.

Remember to copy ./lib/config.json to your home directory and rename it to

~/ .moro-config .json

Then you can copy the downloaded executable file to your path, for example to /bin and start using moro just like the nomral installation.

npm update -g moro

Usage

Run moro hi when starting your working day. Moro registers that time as your clock in time. Run moro bye when ending your working day. Moro Registers that time as your clock out time.

That's it! Moro prints on the screen how many hours you have worked.

Invoke $:moro report at any time to see how long you have worked on the current day.

To see the full report of previous days run moro report --all .

Learn more:

Those two steps above should be all you need to know about Moro, but there are 3 ways to learn more:

$: moro --help

See the documentation: link

Or check this screen recording: link

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Click to open FAQ Q: I forgot to run moro in the morning, so my clock in time is not saved. Can I adjust it now? A: yes! for example, if you started work at 09:30 run $: moro hi 09:30

What does moro mean?

Moro means hello in Finnish.

Contributing

Open an issue, or make a pull request. We love contributions.

Development

Clone this repo, and then inside the folder run:

npm link

This will install moro globally but using the files inside the project folder. You can now change the files and run moro in your command line to see the effects.

To run tests

npm test

Code of conduct

Code is important but people are more important. If you like to contribute to Moro please read and follow our code of conduct found in this file: CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]