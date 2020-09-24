Looking to quickly add Morioh to your project? Use CDN, provided for free by the folks at UNPKG.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/morioh/dist/css/morioh.min.css">
OR
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.5.1/dist/jquery.slim.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/popper.js@1.16.0/dist/umd/popper.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-alpha1/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
npm install morioh
yarn install morioh
Be sure to have your pages set up with the latest design and development standards. That means using an HTML5 doctype and including a viewport meta tag for proper responsive behaviors. Put it all together and your pages should look like this:
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<!-- Required meta tags -->
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
<!-- Morioh CSS -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/morioh/dist/css/morioh.min.css">
<title>Hello, world!</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Hello, world!</h1>
<!-- Optional JavaScript -->
<!-- jQuery first, then Popper.js, then Bootstrap JS -->
</body>
</html>
