Morioh Theme: Responsive Template with Bootstrap 4, HTML5 and Vue.js

Preview and Guide

☞ Morioh Html5 Preview

Quick start

Looking to quickly add Morioh to your project? Use CDN, provided for free by the folks at UNPKG.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/morioh/dist/css/morioh.min.css" >

OR

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/morioh/dist/css/morioh.min.css" >

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.5.1/dist/jquery.slim.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/popper.js@1.16.0/dist/umd/popper.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-alpha1/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js" > </ script >

NPM

npm install morioh

Yarn

yarn install morioh

Starter template

Be sure to have your pages set up with the latest design and development standards. That means using an HTML5 doctype and including a viewport meta tag for proper responsive behaviors. Put it all together and your pages should look like this:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/morioh/dist/css/morioh.min.css" > < title > Hello, world! </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello, world! </ h1 > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.5.1/dist/jquery.slim.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/popper.js@1.16.0/dist/umd/popper.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-alpha1/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

