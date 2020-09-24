openbase logo
morioh

by Morioh-Lab
1.1.2 (see all)

Morioh Responsive Template with Bootstrap 4, HTML5 and Vue.js

Overview

26

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Gitpod ready-to-code

Morioh Theme: Responsive Template with Bootstrap 4, HTML5 and Vue.js

Morioh Responsive Template with Bootstrap 4, HTML5 and Vue.js

Morioh Responsive Template with Bootstrap 4, HTML5 and Vue.js

Preview and Guide

Morioh Html5 Preview

Quick start

Looking to quickly add Morioh to your project? Use CDN, provided for free by the folks at UNPKG.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/morioh/dist/css/morioh.min.css">

OR

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/morioh/dist/css/morioh.min.css">

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.5.1/dist/jquery.slim.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/popper.js@1.16.0/dist/umd/popper.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-alpha1/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>

NPM

npm install morioh

Yarn

yarn install morioh

Starter template

Be sure to have your pages set up with the latest design and development standards. That means using an HTML5 doctype and including a viewport meta tag for proper responsive behaviors. Put it all together and your pages should look like this:

<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
    <head>
    <!-- Required meta tags -->
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">

    <!-- Morioh CSS -->
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/morioh/dist/css/morioh.min.css">

    <title>Hello, world!</title>
    </head>
    <body>
    <h1>Hello, world!</h1>

    <!-- Optional JavaScript -->
    <!-- jQuery first, then Popper.js, then Bootstrap JS -->
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.5.1/dist/jquery.slim.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/popper.js@1.16.0/dist/umd/popper.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-alpha1/dist/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>
    </body>
</html>

Community

Stay up to date on the development of Morioh and reach out to the community with these helpful resources.

Follow @codek_tv and @im_a_developer on Twitter.

Join the official Discord room: https://discord.gg/sqxU6un.

