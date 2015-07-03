A simple bridge to ClojureScript's persistent data structures and supporting APIs for vanilla JavaScript. Pull requests welcome.
The API now uses idiomatic JavaScript naming conventions.
Mori is considerably faster across the board thanks to recent enhancements to the ClojureScript compiler. For users who would like to benchmark their immutable data structure implementations against Mori, Mori now exposes direct arity invokes which eliminates previous calling overheads from arity dispatching. See Benchmarking for more information.
Mori hash maps now default to ClojureScript
ArrayMaps that are
automatically promoted to
PersistentHashMaps as needed.
ArrayMaps
deliver considerably better performance at small sizes and when simple
keys are at play. For example a Mori hash map with less than or equal
to eight keys can now be built nearly an order of magnitude faster than
Immutable.js 3.6.2
Maps.
All Mori collections support ES6 iteration via
foo[Symbol.iterator]
or
foo["@@iterator"].
You can install the latest release via npm:
npm install mori
The installed package contains a single optimized JavaScript file
mori.js.
Load
mori in your Node.js programs as you would any other module:
var mori = require("mori");
In a browser, you can load mori with a script tag, as you would any other JavaScript library:
<script src="mori.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
You can also load it as an AMD module, e.g. with RequireJS.
You can use it from your projects like so:
var inc = function(n) {
return n+1;
};
mori.intoArray(mori.map(inc, mori.vector(1,2,3,4,5)));
// => [2,3,4,5,6]
Efficient non-destructive updates!
var v1 = mori.vector(1,2,3);
var v2 = mori.conj(v1, 4);
v1.toString(); // => '[1 2 3]'
v2.toString(); // => '[1 2 3 4]'
var sum = function(a, b) {
return a + b;
};
mori.reduce(sum, mori.vector(1, 2, 3, 4)); // => 10
Lazy sequences!
var _ = mori;
_.intoArray(_.interpose("foo", _.vector(1, 2, 3, 4)));
// => [1, "foo", 2, "foo", 3, "foo", 4]
Or if it's more your speed, use it from CoffeeScript!
inc = (x) -> x+1
r = mori.map inc, mori.vector(1,2,3,4,5)
mori.intoArray r
You can find extensive documentation and examples here.
For vectors and maps we provide an efficient thaw and freeze operations:
var m = mori;
// ~220ms with V8 version 3.29.80 MBP 2.26ghz
for(var j = 0; j < 10; j++) {
var s = new Date();
var arr = [];
for(var i = 0; i < 10000000; i++) {
arr.push(i);
}
print("Array push " + arr.length + " items " + ((new Date())-s));
gc();
}
// ~70ms
for(var j = 0; j < 10; j++) {
s = new Date();
var mv = m._thaw(m.vector());
for(var i = 0; i < 10000000; i++) {
mv = m._conj.f2(mv, i);
}
var v = m._freeze(mv);
print("Mutable vector conj " + m.count(v) + " items " + ((new Date())-s));
gc();
}
All Mori maps and sets support all the non-mutating methods of the
proposed ES6
Map
and
Set
interfaces. The main difference with the spec is that key lookup is
based on value not reference.
keys,
values, and
entries methods
return the proposed mutable iterators:
var m = mori;
var h = m.hashMap("foo", 1, "bar", 2);
h.has("foo"); // => true
h.get("foo"); // => 1
var iter = h.keys();
iter.next(); // => {done: false, value: "foo"}
This feature is subject to changes in the ES6 proposal.
Mori includes Transducers. Zero allocation collection operations FTW:
var m = mori;
var a = [];
for(var i = 0; i < 1000000; i++) {
a.push(i);
}
// make it immutable
var v = m.into(m.vector(), a);
function time(f) {
var s = new Date();
f();
console.log(((new Date())-s)+"ms");
}
// ~190ms V8 version 3.29.80 MBP 2.26ghz
time(function() {
var xf = m.comp(m.map(m.inc), m.map(m.inc), m.map(m.inc));
return m.transduce(xf, m.completing(m.sum), 0, v);
}, 10);
// ~440ms
time(function() {
return a.map(m.inc).map(m.inc).map(m.inc).reduce(function(a,b){return a+b;}, 0);
}, 10);
You will first need to install the Java SDK, if it's not already installed on your system.
On Windows, you will need to manually install
Leiningen. On UNIX-like
systems, Leiningen will be installed within the project automatically
if the
lein executable is not found on your path or if your
lein
version predates
2.0.0.
git clone https://github.com/swannodette/mori.git
cd mori
./scripts/build.sh
npm run-script build
./scripts/build.ps1
The build process will generate an optimized JavaScript file
mori.js, which is suitable for use with Node.js, or in a Web browser
or other JavaScript environments. You can also load it as an AMD
module.
Copyright (C) 2012-2015 David Nolen and contributors
Distributed under the Eclipse Public License, the same as Clojure.