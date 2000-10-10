HTTP request logger middleware for node.js
Named after Dexter, a show you should not watch until completion.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install morgan
var morgan = require('morgan')
Create a new morgan logger middleware function using the given
format and
options.
The
format argument may be a string of a predefined name (see below for the names),
a string of a format string, or a function that will produce a log entry.
The
format function will be called with three arguments
tokens,
req, and
res,
where
tokens is an object with all defined tokens,
req is the HTTP request and
res
is the HTTP response. The function is expected to return a string that will be the log
line, or
undefined /
null to skip logging.
morgan('tiny')
morgan(':method :url :status :res[content-length] - :response-time ms')
morgan(function (tokens, req, res) {
return [
tokens.method(req, res),
tokens.url(req, res),
tokens.status(req, res),
tokens.res(req, res, 'content-length'), '-',
tokens['response-time'](req, res), 'ms'
].join(' ')
})
Morgan accepts these properties in the options object.
Write log line on request instead of response. This means that a requests will be logged even if the server crashes, but data from the response (like the response code, content length, etc.) cannot be logged.
Function to determine if logging is skipped, defaults to
false. This function
will be called as
skip(req, res).
// EXAMPLE: only log error responses
morgan('combined', {
skip: function (req, res) { return res.statusCode < 400 }
})
Output stream for writing log lines, defaults to
process.stdout.
There are various pre-defined formats provided:
Standard Apache combined log output.
:remote-addr - :remote-user [:date[clf]] ":method :url HTTP/:http-version" :status :res[content-length] ":referrer" ":user-agent"
Standard Apache common log output.
:remote-addr - :remote-user [:date[clf]] ":method :url HTTP/:http-version" :status :res[content-length]
Concise output colored by response status for development use. The
:status
token will be colored green for success codes, red for server error codes,
yellow for client error codes, cyan for redirection codes, and uncolored
for information codes.
:method :url :status :response-time ms - :res[content-length]
Shorter than default, also including response time.
:remote-addr :remote-user :method :url HTTP/:http-version :status :res[content-length] - :response-time ms
The minimal output.
:method :url :status :res[content-length] - :response-time ms
To define a token, simply invoke
morgan.token() with the name and a callback function.
This callback function is expected to return a string value. The value returned is then
available as ":type" in this case:
morgan.token('type', function (req, res) { return req.headers['content-type'] })
Calling
morgan.token() using the same name as an existing token will overwrite that
token definition.
The token function is expected to be called with the arguments
req and
res, representing
the HTTP request and HTTP response. Additionally, the token can accept further arguments of
it's choosing to customize behavior.
The current date and time in UTC. The available formats are:
clf for the common log format (
"10/Oct/2000:13:55:36 +0000")
iso for the common ISO 8601 date time format (
2000-10-10T13:55:36.000Z)
web for the common RFC 1123 date time format (
Tue, 10 Oct 2000 13:55:36 GMT)
If no format is given, then the default is
web.
The HTTP version of the request.
The HTTP method of the request.
The Referrer header of the request. This will use the standard mis-spelled Referer header if exists, otherwise Referrer.
The remote address of the request. This will use
req.ip, otherwise the standard
req.connection.remoteAddress value (socket address).
The user authenticated as part of Basic auth for the request.
The given
header of the request. If the header is not present, the
value will be displayed as
"-" in the log.
The given
header of the response. If the header is not present, the
value will be displayed as
"-" in the log.
The time between the request coming into
morgan and when the response
headers are written, in milliseconds.
The
digits argument is a number that specifies the number of digits to
include on the number, defaulting to
3, which provides microsecond precision.
The status code of the response.
If the request/response cycle completes before a response was sent to the
client (for example, the TCP socket closed prematurely by a client aborting
the request), then the status will be empty (displayed as
"-" in the log).
The time between the request coming into
morgan and when the response
has finished being written out to the connection, in milliseconds.
The
digits argument is a number that specifies the number of digits to
include on the number, defaulting to
3, which provides microsecond precision.
The URL of the request. This will use
req.originalUrl if exists, otherwise
req.url.
The contents of the User-Agent header of the request.
Compile a format string into a
format function for use by
morgan. A format string
is a string that represents a single log line and can utilize token syntax.
Tokens are references by
:token-name. If tokens accept arguments, they can
be passed using
[], for example:
:token-name[pretty] would pass the string
'pretty' as an argument to the token
token-name.
The function returned from
morgan.compile takes three arguments
tokens,
req, and
res, where
tokens is object with all defined tokens,
req is the HTTP request and
res is the HTTP response. The function will return a string that will be the log line,
or
undefined /
null to skip logging.
Normally formats are defined using
morgan.format(name, format), but for certain
advanced uses, this compile function is directly available.
Sample app that will log all request in the Apache combined format to STDOUT
var express = require('express')
var morgan = require('morgan')
var app = express()
app.use(morgan('combined'))
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('hello, world!')
})
Sample app that will log all request in the Apache combined format to STDOUT
var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var http = require('http')
var morgan = require('morgan')
// create "middleware"
var logger = morgan('combined')
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
var done = finalhandler(req, res)
logger(req, res, function (err) {
if (err) return done(err)
// respond to request
res.setHeader('content-type', 'text/plain')
res.end('hello, world!')
})
})
Sample app that will log all requests in the Apache combined format to the file
access.log.
var express = require('express')
var fs = require('fs')
var morgan = require('morgan')
var path = require('path')
var app = express()
// create a write stream (in append mode)
var accessLogStream = fs.createWriteStream(path.join(__dirname, 'access.log'), { flags: 'a' })
// setup the logger
app.use(morgan('combined', { stream: accessLogStream }))
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('hello, world!')
})
Sample app that will log all requests in the Apache combined format to one log
file per day in the
log/ directory using the
rotating-file-stream module.
var express = require('express')
var morgan = require('morgan')
var path = require('path')
var rfs = require('rotating-file-stream') // version 2.x
var app = express()
// create a rotating write stream
var accessLogStream = rfs.createStream('access.log', {
interval: '1d', // rotate daily
path: path.join(__dirname, 'log')
})
// setup the logger
app.use(morgan('combined', { stream: accessLogStream }))
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('hello, world!')
})
The
morgan middleware can be used as many times as needed, enabling
combinations like:
Sample app that will log all requests to a file using Apache format, but error responses are logged to the console:
var express = require('express')
var fs = require('fs')
var morgan = require('morgan')
var path = require('path')
var app = express()
// log only 4xx and 5xx responses to console
app.use(morgan('dev', {
skip: function (req, res) { return res.statusCode < 400 }
}))
// log all requests to access.log
app.use(morgan('common', {
stream: fs.createWriteStream(path.join(__dirname, 'access.log'), { flags: 'a' })
}))
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('hello, world!')
})
Sample app that will use custom token formats. This adds an ID to all requests and displays it using the
:id token.
var express = require('express')
var morgan = require('morgan')
var uuid = require('node-uuid')
morgan.token('id', function getId (req) {
return req.id
})
var app = express()
app.use(assignId)
app.use(morgan(':id :method :url :response-time'))
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send('hello, world!')
})
function assignId (req, res, next) {
req.id = uuid.v4()
next()
}