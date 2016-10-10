Morgan-debug is an express middleware which composes the
morgan logger middleware with the
debug console output library for a consistent logging output with other library debug info.
npm install morgan debug morgan-debug
Note that
morgan and
debug are both peer dependencies and must be installed separately.
morganDebug(namespace, format, [options]);
namespace (string): The debug namespace or a debug function
format (string): The morgan format string
options (object): Optional options to pass through to morgan
var express = require('express');
var morganDebug = require('morgan-debug');
var app = express();
app.use(morganDebug('myapp', 'combined'));
See the respective libraries for details of their operation and options.