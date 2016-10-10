openbase logo
morgan-debug

by Jocelyn Badgley
2.0.0 (see all)

An extension of the morgan express logger to output through the debug library.

Documentation
507

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express Debugging

Readme

morgan-debug

Morgan-debug is an express middleware which composes the morgan logger middleware with the debug console output library for a consistent logging output with other library debug info.

npm install morgan debug morgan-debug

Note that morgan and debug are both peer dependencies and must be installed separately.

Usage

morganDebug(namespace, format, [options]);

  • namespace (string): The debug namespace or a debug function
  • format (string): The morgan format string
  • options (object): Optional options to pass through to morgan
var express     = require('express');
var morganDebug = require('morgan-debug');

var app = express();
app.use(morganDebug('myapp', 'combined'));

See the respective libraries for details of their operation and options.

