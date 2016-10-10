Morgan-debug is an express middleware which composes the morgan logger middleware with the debug console output library for a consistent logging output with other library debug info.

npm install morgan debug morgan- debug

Note that morgan and debug are both peer dependencies and must be installed separately.

Usage

morganDebug(namespace, format, [options]);

namespace (string): The debug namespace or a debug function

(string): The debug namespace or a debug function format (string): The morgan format string

(string): The morgan format string options (object): Optional options to pass through to morgan

var express = require ( 'express' ); var morganDebug = require ( 'morgan-debug' ); var app = express(); app.use(morganDebug( 'myapp' , 'combined' ));

See the respective libraries for details of their operation and options.