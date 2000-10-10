openbase logo
morgan

by expressjs
1.10.0

HTTP request logger middleware for node.js

Readme

morgan

NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status Test Coverage

HTTP request logger middleware for node.js

Named after Dexter, a show you should not watch until completion.

Installation

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install morgan

API

var morgan = require('morgan')

morgan(format, options)

Create a new morgan logger middleware function using the given format and options. The format argument may be a string of a predefined name (see below for the names), a string of a format string, or a function that will produce a log entry.

The format function will be called with three arguments tokens, req, and res, where tokens is an object with all defined tokens, req is the HTTP request and res is the HTTP response. The function is expected to return a string that will be the log line, or undefined / null to skip logging.

Using a predefined format string

morgan('tiny')

Using format string of predefined tokens

morgan(':method :url :status :res[content-length] - :response-time ms')

Using a custom format function

morgan(function (tokens, req, res) {
  return [
    tokens.method(req, res),
    tokens.url(req, res),
    tokens.status(req, res),
    tokens.res(req, res, 'content-length'), '-',
    tokens['response-time'](req, res), 'ms'
  ].join(' ')
})

Options

Morgan accepts these properties in the options object.

immediate

Write log line on request instead of response. This means that a requests will be logged even if the server crashes, but data from the response (like the response code, content length, etc.) cannot be logged.

skip

Function to determine if logging is skipped, defaults to false. This function will be called as skip(req, res).

// EXAMPLE: only log error responses
morgan('combined', {
  skip: function (req, res) { return res.statusCode < 400 }
})
stream

Output stream for writing log lines, defaults to process.stdout.

Predefined Formats

There are various pre-defined formats provided:

combined

Standard Apache combined log output.

:remote-addr - :remote-user [:date[clf]] ":method :url HTTP/:http-version" :status :res[content-length] ":referrer" ":user-agent"
common

Standard Apache common log output.

:remote-addr - :remote-user [:date[clf]] ":method :url HTTP/:http-version" :status :res[content-length]
dev

Concise output colored by response status for development use. The :status token will be colored green for success codes, red for server error codes, yellow for client error codes, cyan for redirection codes, and uncolored for information codes.

:method :url :status :response-time ms - :res[content-length]
short

Shorter than default, also including response time.

:remote-addr :remote-user :method :url HTTP/:http-version :status :res[content-length] - :response-time ms
tiny

The minimal output.

:method :url :status :res[content-length] - :response-time ms

Tokens

Creating new tokens

To define a token, simply invoke morgan.token() with the name and a callback function. This callback function is expected to return a string value. The value returned is then available as ":type" in this case:

morgan.token('type', function (req, res) { return req.headers['content-type'] })

Calling morgan.token() using the same name as an existing token will overwrite that token definition.

The token function is expected to be called with the arguments req and res, representing the HTTP request and HTTP response. Additionally, the token can accept further arguments of it's choosing to customize behavior.

:date[format]

The current date and time in UTC. The available formats are:

  • clf for the common log format ("10/Oct/2000:13:55:36 +0000")
  • iso for the common ISO 8601 date time format (2000-10-10T13:55:36.000Z)
  • web for the common RFC 1123 date time format (Tue, 10 Oct 2000 13:55:36 GMT)

If no format is given, then the default is web.

:http-version

The HTTP version of the request.

:method

The HTTP method of the request.

:referrer

The Referrer header of the request. This will use the standard mis-spelled Referer header if exists, otherwise Referrer.

:remote-addr

The remote address of the request. This will use req.ip, otherwise the standard req.connection.remoteAddress value (socket address).

:remote-user

The user authenticated as part of Basic auth for the request.

:req[header]

The given header of the request. If the header is not present, the value will be displayed as "-" in the log.

:res[header]

The given header of the response. If the header is not present, the value will be displayed as "-" in the log.

:response-time[digits]

The time between the request coming into morgan and when the response headers are written, in milliseconds.

The digits argument is a number that specifies the number of digits to include on the number, defaulting to 3, which provides microsecond precision.

:status

The status code of the response.

If the request/response cycle completes before a response was sent to the client (for example, the TCP socket closed prematurely by a client aborting the request), then the status will be empty (displayed as "-" in the log).

:total-time[digits]

The time between the request coming into morgan and when the response has finished being written out to the connection, in milliseconds.

The digits argument is a number that specifies the number of digits to include on the number, defaulting to 3, which provides microsecond precision.

:url

The URL of the request. This will use req.originalUrl if exists, otherwise req.url.

:user-agent

The contents of the User-Agent header of the request.

morgan.compile(format)

Compile a format string into a format function for use by morgan. A format string is a string that represents a single log line and can utilize token syntax. Tokens are references by :token-name. If tokens accept arguments, they can be passed using [], for example: :token-name[pretty] would pass the string 'pretty' as an argument to the token token-name.

The function returned from morgan.compile takes three arguments tokens, req, and res, where tokens is object with all defined tokens, req is the HTTP request and res is the HTTP response. The function will return a string that will be the log line, or undefined / null to skip logging.

Normally formats are defined using morgan.format(name, format), but for certain advanced uses, this compile function is directly available.

Examples

express/connect

Sample app that will log all request in the Apache combined format to STDOUT

var express = require('express')
var morgan = require('morgan')

var app = express()

app.use(morgan('combined'))

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  res.send('hello, world!')
})

vanilla http server

Sample app that will log all request in the Apache combined format to STDOUT

var finalhandler = require('finalhandler')
var http = require('http')
var morgan = require('morgan')

// create "middleware"
var logger = morgan('combined')

http.createServer(function (req, res) {
  var done = finalhandler(req, res)
  logger(req, res, function (err) {
    if (err) return done(err)

    // respond to request
    res.setHeader('content-type', 'text/plain')
    res.end('hello, world!')
  })
})

write logs to a file

single file

Sample app that will log all requests in the Apache combined format to the file access.log.

var express = require('express')
var fs = require('fs')
var morgan = require('morgan')
var path = require('path')

var app = express()

// create a write stream (in append mode)
var accessLogStream = fs.createWriteStream(path.join(__dirname, 'access.log'), { flags: 'a' })

// setup the logger
app.use(morgan('combined', { stream: accessLogStream }))

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  res.send('hello, world!')
})

log file rotation

Sample app that will log all requests in the Apache combined format to one log file per day in the log/ directory using the rotating-file-stream module.

var express = require('express')
var morgan = require('morgan')
var path = require('path')
var rfs = require('rotating-file-stream') // version 2.x

var app = express()

// create a rotating write stream
var accessLogStream = rfs.createStream('access.log', {
  interval: '1d', // rotate daily
  path: path.join(__dirname, 'log')
})

// setup the logger
app.use(morgan('combined', { stream: accessLogStream }))

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  res.send('hello, world!')
})

split / dual logging

The morgan middleware can be used as many times as needed, enabling combinations like:

  • Log entry on request and one on response
  • Log all requests to file, but errors to console
  • ... and more!

Sample app that will log all requests to a file using Apache format, but error responses are logged to the console:

var express = require('express')
var fs = require('fs')
var morgan = require('morgan')
var path = require('path')

var app = express()

// log only 4xx and 5xx responses to console
app.use(morgan('dev', {
  skip: function (req, res) { return res.statusCode < 400 }
}))

// log all requests to access.log
app.use(morgan('common', {
  stream: fs.createWriteStream(path.join(__dirname, 'access.log'), { flags: 'a' })
}))

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  res.send('hello, world!')
})

use custom token formats

Sample app that will use custom token formats. This adds an ID to all requests and displays it using the :id token.

var express = require('express')
var morgan = require('morgan')
var uuid = require('node-uuid')

morgan.token('id', function getId (req) {
  return req.id
})

var app = express()

app.use(assignId)
app.use(morgan(':id :method :url :response-time'))

app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  res.send('hello, world!')
})

function assignId (req, res, next) {
  req.id = uuid.v4()
  next()
}

License

MIT

100
Sayak Sarkar
6 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

A very popular logger for Node based applications. I have used it quite a lot for Node+Express based projects to build REST APIs with nice logging mechanisms. Morgan is an absolute delight to work with for such projects, however, with the recent advent of GraphQL, Morgan nowadays seems to be lagging behind a bit. Some enhancements in log formatting for GraphQL would be awesome in the future.

2
cskumaresan
Zac10ck
Sajini Mary Chandy
6 months ago
6 months ago

I'm using Morgan with my rest API based projects. It gives a great performance on logging the rest based APIs. But when compared to graphql based server, Morgan shares only the performance view and not the inside of the API resolution. I request to include more support on the Graphql based servers.

1
Zac10ck
Robert Wilson
August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I like Morgan for a couple of different reasons. I like it as a logger, and I like it as a learning tool too. Morgan is great because it’s so ridiculously simple to get going. It works seamlessly with Express apps, and has some basic formatting out of the box. It’s very cool that you can change the amount and type of info that it sends with a predefined format string. At the same time, you can also customize the output with a formatting function if you need to. The format strings are always plenty fine for anything I need to do. Morgan proves to be a great resource for development too. Without any console.log lines, you get some really valuable debugging info to help work out errors with requests. It’s great for optimization too since it gives you info like how much time a request takes so you can dig into speeding things up where you need to. I’m also always thinking in terms of learning when it comes to development, and I like Morgan as a learning resource. It’s an easy way to learn about third party middleware for Express. It gives you a good idea of how important the ordering of code is in an Express app. And since it logs each request to a resource, it gives you a good idea of how powerful a simple line of code can be in a project.

0
Vibhu Gautam
9 months ago
MERN Stack Developer, Competitive Coder, Language - C , C++ , Java , JavaScript
9 months ago

it's a middleware which is used to output request details to the console. Whenever you make a POST , GET , PUT request on Postman it console logs the details alongside the status codes. It helps me to check step by step every operation during the testing phase and debugging becomes easier. I generally use ‘tiny’ format, which just logs the URL the request was made to. So it gives us the method of the request, the resource the request was made to, its status code and the time it took to send a response. It's fairly simple and highly recommended.

0
oldCoder29
January 12, 2021
January 12, 2021
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Responsive Maintainers

In Express application there are few things we cannot start without, morgan is one of them, it has so many logging options in build and is simple to use and requires minimal configuration to set up, works so well in logging requests. Highly recommended to use this. Great documentation and requires very less time learning, super easy to integrate into existing application if you do not have this already.

0

