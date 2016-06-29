![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)
Morearty.js is a thin layer on top of React (implemented as a mixin) providing better state management facilities in the manner of Om but written in pure JavaScript.
Underneath, Morearty leverages immutable data structures, provided by Facebook's Immutable library, which hold the state of an application. That state is described by a single Binding object and all state transitions are performed through it. When an application component needs to delegate a part of its state to a sub-component, it can create a sub-binding which points to a nested location within the global state and is fully synchronized with the original binding. This way every component knows only what it should know and the entire state is effectively encapsulated. Morearty detects any changes automatically and triggers re-rendering. Moreover, each component gets a correctly defined shouldComponentUpdate method that compares the component's state using straightforward JavaScript strict equals operator
Morearty puts state updates in a render queue and applies them asynchronously in requestAnimationFrame in one pass, falling back to
requestAnimationFrame is not available. This dramatically simplifies reasoning about the application and improves performance.
Browser, AMD, Node.js environments are supported. You can get production or development versions. Or just
npm install morearty.
Morearty requires React version 0.13 or higher (download) and Immutable 3.7 and above (download). Both should be available as global variables with names
Immutable unless you're using NPM. Require.js users can do something like:
require.config({
paths: {
react: 'path/to/react',
immutable: 'path/to/immutable'
}
});
require(['react', 'immutable'], function (React, Imm) {
window.React = React;
window.Immutable = Imm;
require(['component/Bootstrap'], function (Bootstrap) {
React.renderComponent(
Bootstrap(),
document.getElementById('root')
);
});
});
Morearty 0.7 series changes:
0.7.25).
this.addBindingListener(...) in components for component lifecycle bounded listeners creation. Just listen for changes, all required cleanup is performed in
componentWillUnmount automatically.
renderOnce configuration parameter useful to ensure rendering is performed only once. Other server rendering corrections.
Context.bootstrap helper method simplifying application bootstrapping.
Binding.delete in favor of
remove.
getDefaultMetaState in components.
Morearty 0.6 series changes:
To start using Morearty.js add the script to the page or load it with your favorite AMD loader, e.g. Require.js, and create Morearty context using createContext method:
var Ctx = Morearty.createContext({
initialState: {
nowShowing: 'all',
items: [{
title: 'My first task',
completed: false,
editing: false
}]
}
});
When you create components this way, each acquires a correctly defined
shouldComponentUpdate method which uses that component's binding (if any) to determine if its state was changed. By default, state is transferred to sub-components in the
binding attribute and can be retrieved using the
getDefaultBinding method.
To continue this introduction, TodoMVC implementation based on Morearty.js will be used (repository, application). You should have some previous React knowledge to follow painlessly, only Morearty-specific parts will be described.
Let's now define main application module
App:
var NOW_SHOWING = Object.freeze({ ALL: 'all', ACTIVE: 'active', COMPLETED: 'completed' });
var App = React.createClass({
displayName: 'App',
mixins: [Morearty.Mixin],
componentDidMount: function () {
var binding = this.getDefaultBinding();
Router({
'/': binding.set.bind(binding, 'nowShowing', NOW_SHOWING.ALL),
'/active': binding.set.bind(binding, 'nowShowing', NOW_SHOWING.ACTIVE),
'/completed': binding.set.bind(binding, 'nowShowing', NOW_SHOWING.COMPLETED)
}).init();
},
render: function () {
var binding = this.getDefaultBinding();
return (
<section id='todoapp'>
<Header binding={ binding } />
<TodoList binding={ binding } />
<Footer binding={ binding } />
</section>
);
}
});
Notice that
App uses
getDefaultBinding method to retrieve its state binding and delegate it to its children. See
getDefaultBinding API doc for the discussion of the default binding concept.
var Header = React.createClass({
displayName: 'Header',
mixins: [Morearty.Mixin],
componentDidMount: function () {
this.refs.newTodo.getDOMNode().focus(); // focus on show
},
onAddTodo: function (event) {
var title = event.target.value;
if (title) {
this.getDefaultBinding().update('items', function (todos) { // add new item
return todos.push(Immutable.Map({
id: currentId++,
title: title,
completed: false,
editing: false
}));
});
event.target.value = '';
}
},
render: function () {
return (
<header id='header'>
<h1>todos</h1>
<Morearty.DOM.input id='new-todo' // // requestAnimationFrame-friendly wrapper around input
ref='newTodo'
placeholder='What needs to be done?'
onKeyDown={ Morearty.Callback.onEnter(this.onAddTodo) } />
</header>
);
}
});
In
onAddTodo method component state is updated by appending new TODO item to the list.
render method output custom
input component version suitable for rendering in requestAnimationFrame.
var TodoList = React.createClass({
displayName: 'TodoList',
mixins: [Morearty.Mixin],
onToggleAll: function (event) {
var completed = event.target.checked;
this.getDefaultBinding().update('items', function (items) {
return items.map(function (item) {
return item.set('completed', completed);
});
});
},
render: function () {
var binding = this.getDefaultBinding();
var nowShowing = binding.get('nowShowing');
var itemsBinding = binding.sub('items');
var items = itemsBinding.get();
var isShown = function (item) {
switch (nowShowing) {
case NOW_SHOWING.ALL:
return true;
case NOW_SHOWING.ACTIVE:
return !item.get('completed');
case NOW_SHOWING.COMPLETED:
return item.get('completed');
}
};
var renderTodo = function (item, index) {
var itemBinding = itemsBinding.sub(index);
return isShown(item) ? <TodoItem binding={ itemBinding} key={ itemBinding.toJS('id') } /> : null;
};
var allCompleted = !items.find(function (item) {
return !item.get('completed');
});
return (
<section id='main'>
{
items.count() ?
<Morearty.DOM.input id='toggle-all'
type='checkbox'
checked={ allCompleted }
onChange={ this.onToggleAll } /> :
null
}
<ul id='todo-list'>{ items.map(renderTodo).toArray() }</ul>
</section>
);
}
});
onToggleAll callback sets
completed property on all items. Note how state is transferred to the children: only the relevant sub-state is passed using sub method which creates a sub-binding pointing deeper into global state. So, TODO item can only access and modify its own cell, and the rest of application state is protected from incidental modification. val method allows to retrieve the value stored in the binding or in its sub-path.
var TodoItem = React.createClass({
displayName: 'TodoItem',
mixins: [Morearty.Mixin],
componentDidUpdate: function () {
var ctx = this.getMoreartyContext();
if (ctx.isChanged(this.getDefaultBinding().sub('editing'))) {
var node = this.refs.editField.getDOMNode();
node.focus();
node.setSelectionRange(0, node.value.length);
}
},
onToggleCompleted: function (event) {
this.getDefaultBinding().set('completed', event.target.checked);
},
onToggleEditing: function (editing) {
this.getDefaultBinding().set('editing', editing);
},
onEnter: function (event) {
this.getDefaultBinding().atomically()
.set('title', event.target.value)
.set('editing', false)
.commit();
},
render: function () {
var binding = this.getDefaultBinding();
var item = binding.get();
var liClass = React.addons.classSet({
completed: item.get('completed'),
editing: item.get('editing')
});
var title = item.get('title');
return (
<li className={ liClass }>
<div className='view'>
<Morearty.DOM.input className='toggle'
type='checkbox'
checked={ item.get('completed') }
onChange={ this.onToggleCompleted } />
<label onClick={ this.onToggleEditing.bind(null, true) }>{ title }</label>
<button className='destroy' onClick={ binding.remove.bind(binding, '') }></button>
</div>
<Morearty.DOM.input className='edit'
ref='editField'
value={ title }
onChange={ Morearty.Callback.set(binding, 'title') }
onKeyDown={ Morearty.Callback.onEnter(this.onEnter) }
onBlur={ this.onToggleEditing.bind(null, false) } />
</li>
);
}
});
Here component title is written to the global state using set helper when text in changed. To remove the item no callback needs to be passed from the parent: item component just calls Binding's remove method which removes it from the list of items. In
onEnter method transaction is used to prevent re-rendering between state transitions. It effectively notifies global listeners once on commit.
var Footer = React.createClass({
displayName: 'Footer',
mixins: [Morearty.Mixin],
onClearCompleted: function () {
this.getDefaultBinding().update('items', function (items) {
return items.filter(function (item) {
return !item.get('completed');
});
});
},
render: function () {
var binding = this.getDefaultBinding();
var nowShowing = binding.get('nowShowing');
var items = binding.get('items');
var completedItemsCount = items.reduce(function (acc, item) {
return item.get('completed') ? acc + 1 : acc;
}, 0);
return (
<footer id='footer'>
<span id='todo-count'>{ items.count() - completedItemsCount + ' items left' }</span>
<ul id='filters'>
<li>
<a className={ nowShowing === NOW_SHOWING.ALL ? 'selected' : '' } href='#/'>All</a>
</li>
<li>
<a className={ nowShowing === NOW_SHOWING.ACTIVE ? 'selected' : '' } href='#/active'>Active</a>
</li>
<li>
<a className={ nowShowing === NOW_SHOWING.COMPLETED ? 'selected' : '' } href='#/completed'>Completed</a>
</li>
</ul>
{
completedItemsCount ?
<button id='clear-completed' onClick={ this.onClearCompleted }>
{ 'Clear completed (' + completedItemsCount + ')' }
</button> :
null
}
</footer>
);
}
});
Nothing special here so let's jump straight to...
var Bootstrap = Ctx.bootstrap(App); // will pass root binding to App
React.render(
<Bootstrap />,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Ctx.bootstrap method creates Morearty application bootstrap component which is then passed to React render routine.
You can compare this Morearty-based TodoMVC implementation to the official React version. Main highlights are:
shouldComponentUpdate method, no need to define it manually (but you can if you like).
z3tsu provided Flux version of Todo-MVC based on Reflux: z3tsu/todomvc-morearty-reflux.
Starting from version 0.7.16 running on React Native is supported:
var Morearty = require('morearty/native');
Feel free to provide ideas, suggestions, enhancements, documentation improvements. Any feedback or input is highly appreciated. Morearty development is currently driven mostly by feature requests.
Morearty uses NPM scripts for building:
npm run <command> where
