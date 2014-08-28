The easiest way to generate good pseudorandom numbers in the browser is with
window.crypto.getRandomValues, and in Node.js you can use
crypto.rng.
But for the truly paranoid, getting even more entropy is a good idea. For example, one might seed their own key generator with a combination
of
window.crypto and a series of coordinates collected from mouse movements or key mashes.
Even though the mouse movements of the user are not very random, it's extra noise, adding a layer of safety. Perhaps each [x,y] mouse location is worth a bit or two of entropy.
more-entropy achieves similar results but without user interaction or ugly integration with your DOM.
It generates large numbers by counting how many operations it can perform in a unit of time, which fluctuates
unpredictably based on other system processes and low-level architectural specifics (like cache misses and FPU pipelines).
A good use of this module is to combine its output with
window.crypto.getRandomValue or
crypto.rng, and use the
result as a seed for a deterministic random bit generator (like
HMAC_DRBG).
You'll have an extra layer of protection if you're afraid that the
standard random number generators are compromised.
npm install more-entropy
var m = require('more-entropy');
// create a generator, which can provide you with some entropy
var c = new m.Generator();
// get an array of integers with at least 100 bits of combined entropy:
c.generate(100, function(vals) {
console.log(vals); // [-4358,543,9089,...]
});
This generator repeatedly does as many floating point operations as it can in 1ms-2ms time periods (typically many thousands), and compares this value to previous attempts. The delta is then added to a collection with a very conservative estimate for bits of entropy.
Much like the mouse movement technique, we are collecting a lot of data and assuming it's just a little bit random.
generate can be called as many times as you like, even concurrently; it will call back with uniquely calculated data to each request
new m.Generator() can be called with extra options:
var c = new m.Generator({
'loop_delay': 10 // how many milliseconds to pause between each operation loop. A lower value will generate entropy faster, but will also be harder on the CPU
'work_min': 1 // milliseconds per loop; a higher value blocks the CPU more, so 1 is recommended
'auto_stop_bits': 4096 // the generator prepares entropy for you before you request it; if it reaches this much unclaimed entropy it will stop working
'max_bits_per_delta': 4 // a safety cap on how much entropy it can claim per value; 4 (default) is very conservative. a larger value will allow faster entropy generation
});