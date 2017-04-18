A css pre-compiler&radical-compressor

Relative to the less, the more the name mean, like css more than a little bit.

more – Positioning of the ordinary products simplify the development of location, rather than a broad definition of CSS downstream framework for heavyweight functions. more design strict adherence to css standards, norms and expansion.

Currently provide the level of functionality, document splitting (actually it's the standard@import syntax), the levels of variables, automatically split strings, deep inheritance, a function of mixing, the rule of four; css radical compression. To not use these functions to the css code, The more the cognitive't change. more not normal css code.

Details (Chinese): https://github.com/army8735/more/wiki/文档

English：https://github.com/army8735/more/wiki/document

build directory for nodejs environment module module. web directory for writing compatible with AMD/CMD norms js document.

the core concept: the original browser standards no changes, editing, translation, code, strictly to maintain tuning consistency, the numbers don't change, document the relationship don't change to meet GoToDefine prerequisite.

INSTALL

npm install more-css

API

More