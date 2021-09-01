For more information about mootools in general I suggest you visit http://mootools.net In short it is a library for web development, with support for OOP.

Mootools Server is a stripped down version that gives you all the nice things from the mootools library, sans the browser-specific stuff

Installation

Get Node

run npm install mootools

Done

Usage

Calling require('mootools') will import it into the global scope, and you'll be able to do things like

var Application = new Class( { Implements : [process.EventEmitter], initialize : function ( ) { }, compute : function ( ) { this .emit( "done" ); } }); var app = new Application(); app.on( "done" , function ( ) { }); app.compute();