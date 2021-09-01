For more information about mootools in general I suggest you visit http://mootools.net In short it is a library for web development, with support for OOP.
Mootools Server is a stripped down version that gives you all the nice things from the mootools library, sans the browser-specific stuff
npm install mootools
Calling
require('mootools') will import it into the global scope, and you'll be able to do things like
var Application = new Class(
{
Implements: [process.EventEmitter],
initialize: function()
{
//initialize here
},
compute: function()
{
//some code
this.emit("done");
}
});
var app = new Application();
app.on("done", function() { /* Callback */ });
app.compute();
You can also use other things that mootools provides, like
Options and
Events (mootools events might not be as efficient as the native
EventEmitter stuff)