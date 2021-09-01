openbase logo
moo

mootools

by Vasili Sviridov
1.5.2 (see all)

npm package of mootools-server to use with nodejs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

MooTools 1.5.2 Server

For more information about mootools in general I suggest you visit http://mootools.net In short it is a library for web development, with support for OOP.

Mootools Server is a stripped down version that gives you all the nice things from the mootools library, sans the browser-specific stuff

Installation

  • Get Node
  • run npm install mootools
  • Done

Usage

Calling require('mootools') will import it into the global scope, and you'll be able to do things like

var Application = new Class(
{
    Implements: [process.EventEmitter],
    initialize: function()
    {
        //initialize here
    },
    compute: function()
    {
        //some code
        this.emit("done");
    }
});

var app = new Application();
app.on("done", function() { /* Callback */ });
app.compute();

You can also use other things that mootools provides, like Options and Events (mootools events might not be as efficient as the native EventEmitter stuff)

