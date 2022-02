Moonshine

A lightweight Lua virtual machine.

http://moonshinejs.org

Getting started

Please read the Getting Started guide on the Moonshine site.

Reporting issues

Please report any bugs/issue in the Github Issue tracker.

Contributing

If you wish to contribute to the Moonshine project, please make every effort to match the existing coding style, conventions and layout. Thanks.

License

Moonshine is released under MIT license. Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Gamesys Limited. All rights reserved.