moonmoji

Return an emoji representing the current moon phase.

CLI

$ npm install --global moonmoji

In your bash

The main goal of this was to have the emoji display in a shell. This can be accomplished by adding the script to your PS1 export in your .bash_prompt or similar, eg:

PS1=$(moonmoji); export PS1;

Examples:

note: If you have additional information in your PS1 you'll need to have two spaces after the emoji character.

Thanks

@lauradegroot for inspiration

@bwinton for pretty much authoring the whole thing

@matiassingers for tests!

The whole meatspace community for being awesome.

Licence

MIT