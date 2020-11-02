Return an emoji representing the current moon phase.
$ npm install --global moonmoji
The main goal of this was to have the emoji display in a shell. This can be accomplished by adding the script to your
PS1 export in your
.bash_prompt or similar, eg:
PS1=$(moonmoji);
export PS1;
Examples:
PS1 you'll need to have two spaces after the emoji character.
@lauradegroot for inspiration
@bwinton for pretty much authoring the whole thing
@matiassingers for tests!
The whole meatspace community for being awesome.
MIT