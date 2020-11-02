openbase logo
moo

moonmoji

by ricky
2.0.2 (see all)

🌛 Return an emoji representing the current moon phase.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

64

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

moonmoji

moonmoji

Return an emoji representing the current moon phase.

CLI

$ npm install --global moonmoji

In your bash

The main goal of this was to have the emoji display in a shell. This can be accomplished by adding the script to your PS1 export in your .bash_prompt or similar, eg:

PS1=$(moonmoji);
export PS1;

Examples:

prompt 1 prompt 2

  • note: If you have additional information in your PS1 you'll need to have two spaces after the emoji character.

Thanks

@lauradegroot for inspiration
@bwinton for pretty much authoring the whole thing
@matiassingers for tests!
The whole meatspace community for being awesome.

Licence

MIT

