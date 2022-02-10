An Ethereum compatible Parachain built with Substrate.
👉 Discover the Moonbeam project at moonbeam.network.
👉 Learn to use the Moonbeam network with our technical docs.
👉 Reference our crate-level docs (rustdocs) to contribute.
Docker images are published for every tagged release. Learn more with
moonbeam --help.
# Join the public testnet
docker run --network="host" purestake/moonbeam:v0.20.1 --chain alphanet
You can find more detailed instructions to run a full node in our TestNet
Developers who are building dApps to run on moonbeam, may want a lightweight node to work with locally. You can quickly spin up a single node with no relay chain backing it using the development service.
# Run a dev service node
docker run --network="host" purestake/moonbeam:v0.20.1 --dev
For more information, see our detailed instructions to run a development node
The command above will start the node in instant seal mode. It creates a block when a transaction arrives, similar to Ganache's auto-mine. You can also choose to author blocks at a regular interval, or control authoring manually through the RPC.
# Author a block every 6 seconds.
docker run --network="host" purestake/moonbeam:v0.20.1 --dev --sealing 6000
# Manually control the block authorship and finality
docker run --network="host" purestake/moonbeam:v0.20.1 --dev --sealing manual
Running Moonbeam in development mode will pre-fund several well-known addresses that (mostly) contain the letters "th" in their names to remind you that they are for ethereum-compatible usage. These addresses are derived from
Substrate's canonical mnemonic:
bottom drive obey lake curtain smoke basket hold race lonely fit walk
# Alith:
- Address: 0xf24FF3a9CF04c71Dbc94D0b566f7A27B94566cac
- PrivKey: 0x5fb92d6e98884f76de468fa3f6278f8807c48bebc13595d45af5bdc4da702133
# Baltathar:
- Address: 0x3Cd0A705a2DC65e5b1E1205896BaA2be8A07c6e0
- PrivKey: 0x8075991ce870b93a8870eca0c0f91913d12f47948ca0fd25b49c6fa7cdbeee8b
# Charleth:
- Address: 0x798d4Ba9baf0064Ec19eB4F0a1a45785ae9D6DFc
- PrivKey: 0x0b6e18cafb6ed99687ec547bd28139cafdd2bffe70e6b688025de6b445aa5c5b
# Dorothy:
- Address: 0x773539d4Ac0e786233D90A233654ccEE26a613D9
- PrivKey: 0x39539ab1876910bbf3a223d84a29e28f1cb4e2e456503e7e91ed39b2e7223d68
# Ethan:
- Address: 0xFf64d3F6efE2317EE2807d223a0Bdc4c0c49dfDB
- PrivKey: 0x7dce9bc8babb68fec1409be38c8e1a52650206a7ed90ff956ae8a6d15eeaaef4
# Faith:
- Address: 0xC0F0f4ab324C46e55D02D0033343B4Be8A55532d
- PrivKey: 0xb9d2ea9a615f3165812e8d44de0d24da9bbd164b65c4f0573e1ce2c8dbd9c8df
# Goliath:
- Address: 0x7BF369283338E12C90514468aa3868A551AB2929
- PrivKey: 0x96b8a38e12e1a31dee1eab2fffdf9d9990045f5b37e44d8cc27766ef294acf18
# Heath:
- Address: 0x931f3600a299fd9B24cEfB3BfF79388D19804BeA
- PrivKey: 0x0d6dcaaef49272a5411896be8ad16c01c35d6f8c18873387b71fbc734759b0ab
# Ida:
- Address: 0xC41C5F1123ECCd5ce233578B2e7ebd5693869d73
- PrivKey: 0x4c42532034540267bf568198ccec4cb822a025da542861fcb146a5fab6433ff8
# Judith:
- Address: 0x2898FE7a42Be376C8BC7AF536A940F7Fd5aDd423
- PrivKey: 0x94c49300a58d576011096bcb006aa06f5a91b34b4383891e8029c21dc39fbb8b
Also, the prefunded default account for testing purposes is:
# Gerald:
- Address: 0x6Be02d1d3665660d22FF9624b7BE0551ee1Ac91b
- PrivKey: 0x99b3c12287537e38c90a9219d4cb074a89a16e9cdb20bf85728ebd97c343e342
To build Moonbeam, you will need a proper Substrate development environment. If you've never worked with a Substrate-based blockchain before, you should probably try the Setting Up a Moonbeam Node docs first.
If you need a refresher setting up your Substrate environment, see Substrate's Getting Started Guide.
Note that cloning master might result in an unstable build. If you want a stable version, check out the latest releases.
# Fetch the code
git clone https://github.com/PureStake/moonbeam
cd moonbeam
# Build the node (The first build will be long (~30min))
cargo build --release
Moonbeam has Rust unit tests as well as typescript integration tests. These tests are run in CI, and can also be run locally.
# Run the Rust unit tests
cargo test
# Install dependencies for integration tests
cd moonbeam-types-bundle
npm i
cd ../tests
npm i
# Run integration tests
npm test
The Ethereum specification described a numeric Chain Id. The Moonbeam mainnet Chain Id will be 1284 because it takes 1284 milliseconds for a moonbeam to reach Earth.
Moonbeam nodes support multiple public chains and testnets, with the following Chain Ids.
|Network Description
|Chain ID
|Local Parachain TestNet
|1280
|Local Development TestNet
|1281
|Reserved for other TestNets
|1282 - 1283
|Moonbeam (Polkadot)
|1284
|Moonriver (Kusama)
|1285
|Moonrock (Rococo)
|1286
|Moonbase Alpha TestNet
|1287
|Reserved for other public networks
|1288 - 1289
The Moonbeam Runtime is built using FRAME and consists of pallets from substrate, frontier, cumulus, and
pallets/.
From substrate:
From frontier:
From cumulus:
The following pallets are stored in
pallets/. They are designed for Moonbeam's specific requirements:
Moonbeam is open source under the terms of the GPL3. We welcome contributions. Please review our CONTRIBUTIONS.md document for more information.
Example of version bumping PR (runtime and node): https://github.com/PureStake/moonbeam/pull/601/files