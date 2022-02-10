An Ethereum compatible Parachain built with Substrate.

👉 Discover the Moonbeam project at moonbeam.network.

👉 Learn to use the Moonbeam network with our technical docs.

👉 Reference our crate-level docs (rustdocs) to contribute.

Run an alphanet node with Docker

Docker images are published for every tagged release. Learn more with moonbeam --help .

docker run --network= "host" purestake/moonbeam:v0.20.1 --chain alphanet

You can find more detailed instructions to run a full node in our TestNet

Run a local development node with Docker

Developers who are building dApps to run on moonbeam, may want a lightweight node to work with locally. You can quickly spin up a single node with no relay chain backing it using the development service.

docker run --network= "host" purestake/moonbeam:v0.20.1 --dev

For more information, see our detailed instructions to run a development node

Sealing options

The command above will start the node in instant seal mode. It creates a block when a transaction arrives, similar to Ganache's auto-mine. You can also choose to author blocks at a regular interval, or control authoring manually through the RPC.

docker run --network= "host" purestake/moonbeam:v0.20.1 --dev --sealing 6000 docker run --network= "host" purestake/moonbeam:v0.20.1 --dev --sealing manual

Prefunded Development Addresses

Running Moonbeam in development mode will pre-fund several well-known addresses that (mostly) contain the letters "th" in their names to remind you that they are for ethereum-compatible usage. These addresses are derived from Substrate's canonical mnemonic: bottom drive obey lake curtain smoke basket hold race lonely fit walk

- Address: 0xf24FF3a9CF04c71Dbc94D0b566f7A27B94566cac - PrivKey: 0x5fb92d6e98884f76de468fa3f6278f8807c48bebc13595d45af5bdc4da702133 - Address: 0x3Cd0A705a2DC65e5b1E1205896BaA2be8A07c6e0 - PrivKey: 0x8075991ce870b93a8870eca0c0f91913d12f47948ca0fd25b49c6fa7cdbeee8b - Address: 0x798d4Ba9baf0064Ec19eB4F0a1a45785ae9D6DFc - PrivKey: 0x0b6e18cafb6ed99687ec547bd28139cafdd2bffe70e6b688025de6b445aa5c5b - Address: 0x773539d4Ac0e786233D90A233654ccEE26a613D9 - PrivKey: 0x39539ab1876910bbf3a223d84a29e28f1cb4e2e456503e7e91ed39b2e7223d68 - Address: 0xFf64d3F6efE2317EE2807d223a0Bdc4c0c49dfDB - PrivKey: 0x7dce9bc8babb68fec1409be38c8e1a52650206a7ed90ff956ae8a6d15eeaaef4 - Address: 0xC0F0f4ab324C46e55D02D0033343B4Be8A55532d - PrivKey: 0xb9d2ea9a615f3165812e8d44de0d24da9bbd164b65c4f0573e1ce2c8dbd9c8df - Address: 0x7BF369283338E12C90514468aa3868A551AB2929 - PrivKey: 0x96b8a38e12e1a31dee1eab2fffdf9d9990045f5b37e44d8cc27766ef294acf18 - Address: 0x931f3600a299fd9B24cEfB3BfF79388D19804BeA - PrivKey: 0x0d6dcaaef49272a5411896be8ad16c01c35d6f8c18873387b71fbc734759b0ab - Address: 0xC41C5F1123ECCd5ce233578B2e7ebd5693869d73 - PrivKey: 0x4c42532034540267bf568198ccec4cb822a025da542861fcb146a5fab6433ff8 - Address: 0x2898FE7a42Be376C8BC7AF536A940F7Fd5aDd423 - PrivKey: 0x94c49300a58d576011096bcb006aa06f5a91b34b4383891e8029c21dc39fbb8b

Also, the prefunded default account for testing purposes is:

- Address: 0x6Be02d1d3665660d22FF9624b7BE0551ee1Ac91b - PrivKey: 0x99b3c12287537e38c90a9219d4cb074a89a16e9cdb20bf85728ebd97c343e342

Build the Moonbeam Node

To build Moonbeam, you will need a proper Substrate development environment. If you've never worked with a Substrate-based blockchain before, you should probably try the Setting Up a Moonbeam Node docs first.

If you need a refresher setting up your Substrate environment, see Substrate's Getting Started Guide.

Note that cloning master might result in an unstable build. If you want a stable version, check out the latest releases.

git clone https://github.com/PureStake/moonbeam cd moonbeam cargo build --release

Run tests

Moonbeam has Rust unit tests as well as typescript integration tests. These tests are run in CI, and can also be run locally.

cargo test

cd moonbeam-types-bundle npm i cd ../tests npm i npm test

Chain IDs

The Ethereum specification described a numeric Chain Id. The Moonbeam mainnet Chain Id will be 1284 because it takes 1284 milliseconds for a moonbeam to reach Earth.

Moonbeam nodes support multiple public chains and testnets, with the following Chain Ids.

Network Description Chain ID Local Parachain TestNet 1280 Local Development TestNet 1281 Reserved for other TestNets 1282 - 1283 Moonbeam (Polkadot) 1284 Moonriver (Kusama) 1285 Moonrock (Rococo) 1286 Moonbase Alpha TestNet 1287 Reserved for other public networks 1288 - 1289

Runtime Architecture

The Moonbeam Runtime is built using FRAME and consists of pallets from substrate, frontier, cumulus, and pallets/ .

From substrate:

Utility: Allows users to use derivative accounts, and batch calls

Balances: Tracks GLMR token balances

Sudo: Allows a privileged account to make arbitrary runtime changes - will be removed before launch

Timestamp: On-Chain notion of time

Transaction Payment: Transaction payment (fee) management

Randomness Collective Flip: A (mock) onchain randomness beacon. Will be replaced by parachain randomness by mainnet.

From frontier:

EVM: Encapsulates execution logic for an Ethereum Virtual Machine

Ethereum: Ethereum-style data encoding and access for the EVM.

From cumulus:

ParachainUpgrade: A helper to perform runtime upgrades on parachains

ParachainInfo: A place to store parachain-relevant constants like parachain id

The following pallets are stored in pallets/ . They are designed for Moonbeam's specific requirements:

Ethereum Chain Id: A place to store the chain id for each Moonbeam network

Author Inherent: Allows block authors to include their identity in a block via an inherent

Parachain Staking: Minimal staking pallet that selects collators by total amount at stake

Contribute

Moonbeam is open source under the terms of the GPL3. We welcome contributions. Please review our CONTRIBUTIONS.md document for more information.

Example of version bumping PR (runtime and node): https://github.com/PureStake/moonbeam/pull/601/files