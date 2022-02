Moon

The minimal & fast library for functional user interfaces

Summary

🎉 Small file size (2kb minified + gzip)

⚡ Blazing fast view rendering

🔨 Purely functional driver-based design

🚀 Intuitive & consistent API

About

See the about page for more information on why Moon was created.

Usage

See the documentation.

Contributing

Check the CONTRIBUTING file for more information about this project and how to help.

Support

Support Moon on Patreon to help sustain the development of the project. The maker of the project works on open source for free. If you or your company depend on this project, then it makes sense to donate to ensure that the project is maintained.

License

Licensed under the MIT License by Kabir Shah