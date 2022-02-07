openbase logo
moon-app

by electron
0.0.8-alpha.1 (see all)

Clone to try a simple Electron app (in TypeScript)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

856

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

13

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

electron-quick-start-typescript

Clone and run for a quick way to see Electron in action.

This is a TypeScript port of the Electron Quick Start repo -- a minimal Electron application based on the Quick Start Guide within the Electron documentation.

Use this app along with the Electron API Demos app for API code examples to help you get started.

A basic Electron application needs just these files:

  • package.json - Points to the app's main file and lists its details and dependencies.
  • main.ts - Starts the app and creates a browser window to render HTML. This is the app's main process.
  • index.html - A web page to render. This is the app's renderer process.

You can learn more about each of these components within the Quick Start Guide.

To Use

To clone and run this repository you'll need Git and Node.js (which comes with npm) installed on your computer. From your command line:

# Clone this repository
git clone https://github.com/electron/electron-quick-start-typescript
# Go into the repository
cd electron-quick-start-typescript
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run the app
npm start

Note: If you're using Linux Bash for Windows, see this guide or use node from the command prompt.

Re-compile automatically

To recompile automatically and to allow using electron-reload, run this in a separate terminal:

npm run watch

Resources for Learning Electron

License

CC0 1.0 (Public Domain)

