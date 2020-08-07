Moog provides object oriented programming services, with rich support for asynchronous constructors, modification of constructor parameters by subclasses, and "implicit subclassing" that allows a class to be replaced in a way that is transparent to end users.
Moog implements the "self pattern," so you never have to worry about using
.call,
.apply or
.bind.
moog synthesizes objects with full support for inheritance. You can define them with any combination of synchronous and asynchronous constructors, specify default options easily, and modify options before they are seen by base classes.
const moog = require('moog')();
moog.define('baseclass', {
color: 'blue',
// sync constructor
construct: function(self, options) {
self._options = options;
self.jump = function(howHigh) {
return 'I jumped ' + howHigh + ' pixels high';
};
}
});
moog.define('subclass', {
color: 'red',
// async constructor
construct: async function(self, options) {
self.candy = await goGetTheCandy();
}
});
const obj = await moog.create('subclass', { age: 20 });
assert(obj._options.color === 'red');
assert(obj.jump(5) === 'I jumped 5 pixels high');
To create an instance of
moog:
var moog = require('moog')();
You may also pass options:
var moog = require('moog')({
defaultBaseClass: 'superclass'
});
Defines a new class.
className is a string.
moog.define('baseclass', {
// Set the default value of an option
color: 'red',
// Simple synchronous constructor
construct: function(self, options) {
self._options = options;
}
});
The
definition object can contain the properties
construct,
beforeConstruct, and
afterConstruct, which are functions invoked by
moog.create, as described below. The
extend property allows for subclassing. All other properties are treated as defaults for the
options object provided when constructing an instance of the class.
To subclass another class, just
extend it by name in the definition of your subclass:
moog.define('subclass', {
// Change the default value of an option
color: 'blue',
extend: 'baseclass'
});
If you set the
defaultBaseClass option of
moog and do not explicitly
extend anything for a particular class, then that class will extend the
defaultBaseClass. If you wish to override this behavior for a specific class, just set
extend to
false.
If you define the same class twice without setting
extend the second time, an implicit subclass is created.
The new version subclasses the old one, effectively "patching" it with new options and behavior without having to redefine everything. All other types that subclass that name now subclass the new version.
The
.__meta.name property of each instance will have a
my- prefix (or more than one, if such implicit subclassing is repeated).
If you are not sure if there is an existing definition for a class, you can use
extendIfFirst to specify a fallback base class. This is helpful when encouraging third-party developers to optionally define a type themselves.
For convenience, you may pass an object containing properties that define many different types:
moog.define({
// This is equivalent to calling moog.define for each of these types
'baseclass': {
// See above for example of a definition
},
'subclass': {
// See above for example of a definition
}
});
Explicitly replaces any previous definition of
className with a new one. Does not subclass the old class. If there was no old definition, this method is equivalent to
moog.define.
Returns true if the class is defined, whether explicitly or via the autoloader option. That is,
moog.create will succeed for
className, provided that the constructor does not signal an error. If the class is available via the autoloader, this method returns true but does not leave the definition in place.
The
options argument may be omitted entirely. If
options.autoload is explicitly set to
false, no attempt to test for the ability to load the class via the autoloader is made.
Creates an object of the specified
class, passing
options to override any default options set in
moog.define.
moog.define('myObject', {
color: 'blue',
construct: function(self, options) {
self.color = options.color;
}
});
var myObject = moog.create('myObject', { color: 'purple' });
alert("My object is " + myObject.color); // "My object is purple"
When
create is called,
moog will first call
beforeConstruct, starting with the deepest subclass first. Then the
construct methods are called, if present, starting with the base class and ending with the final subclass. Finally the
afterConstruct methods are called, if present, starting with the base class and ending with the final subclass.
moog.create is asynchronous, and so it must be awaited. You can also create an object with
moog.createSync, which does not require
await. However, createSync will throw an exception if any of
beforeConstruct,
construct or
afterConstruct throw a promise, including those in parent classes, etc.
// Always works
const object = await moog.create('myObject', { color: 'purple' });
// Throws an exception if any construction-related functions return
// a promise
const object = moog.createSync('myObject', { color: 'purple' });
__meta property
obj will always have a
__meta property, which contains an array of metadata objects describing each module in the inheritance chain, starting with the base class. The metadata objects will always have a
name property. moog-require also provides
dirname and
filename. This is useful to implement template overrides, or push browser-side javascript and styles defined by each level.
my- utilities
The methods
isMy,
myToOriginal, and
originalToMy can be used to manipulate class names, detecting, adding or removing a
my- prefix as appropriate while accommodating npm namespaces in class names. If the class name contains an npm package name (such as
@namespace/foo), the prefix is applied to the second part, for example
@namespace/my-foo.
2.1.2 (2020-08-12): Updates ESLint to address dependency warnings.
2.1.1: actually use the
originalToMy utility when implicitly subclassing.
2.1.0: utilities to manipulate the
my- prefix safely for type names with and without an npm namespace.
2.0.1:
npm update, plus removal of
package-lock.json which is not appropriate in libraries.
No code changes.
2.0.0: this is a major version change with significant, intentional bc breaks.
beforeConstruct,
construct and
afterConstruct may all be
async functions. They can also be simple synchronous functions of course.
beforeConstruct,
construct and
afterConstruct all receive the same arguments:
(self, options).
mirror method has been removed as we do not intend to use it in Apostrophe 3.x.
createAll method has been removed as it has seen little use.
webpack,
browserify, etc. with appropriate Babel presets to allow
async/await in your browser of choice.
1.0.3: nudging past npm not making 1.0.2 available for some reason; no code changes.
1.0.2: in addition to the shallow top-level clone, we must also clone the
__meta property and its
__meta.chain subproperty to ensure they are not reused between instances of
moog. No other properties of the definition are objects subject to modification.
1.0.1: shallowly clone each definition to avoid numerous problems when multiple instances of
moog intended to be separate worlds wind up sharing the same definition objects due to the
require cache. A shallow clone gives us independent
__meta properties, which are all we need to solve the problem. Definitions are few, instances are many and the clone is shallow, so this is not a significant performance hit.
Also, use the apostrophe eslint test configuration. This required various syntax updates and flushed out a few oddities although no bugs.
1.0.0: updated
lodash and
mocha to satisfy
npm audit. Code is still compatible with lodash 3.x as well, for those using the
@sailshq/lodash fork for bc, and for Apostrophe's frontend which uses that version and shouldn't push multiple versions.
0.3.1: new
instanceOf method. Given an object and a type name, this method returns true if the object is of the given type or a type that extends it.
0.3.0: new
options argument to
isDefined, which may contain an
autoloader: false property to prevent
isDefined from attempting to test whether the type can be defined by the autoloader.
0.2.4: throw the proper exception when synchronously creating a type that extends an undefined type. (Previously an exception was thrown, but it wasn't informative. It was an accidental benefit of trying to invoke a nonexistent callback.)
0.2.3: exceptions thrown for attempts to synchronously create types with asynchronous beforeConstruct/construct/afterConstruct methods now include the correct name of the type or ancestor type that requires the call to be asynchronous.
0.2.2: if
afterConstruct expects a callback, calling
create synchronously should throw an error. This is a bug fix, so no minor version bump is required.
0.2.1:
__meta property is available in
beforeConstruct. I regard this as a bug fix as the idea was always to have this information be available as early as possible.
0.2.0: added support for
mirror, which allows browser-side type hierarchies to match those used on the server side. To add actual code for those types, take advantage of the implicit subclassing feature of
moog.define.
0.1.5: added support for
extendIfFirst, useful when you don't know if there is an existing definition of the type. report certain errors synchronously when creating objects synchronously.
0.1.4: allow setting
extend to
false to explicitly turn off
defaultBaseClass for a particular type. Also corrected the unit test for
defaultBaseClass (the feature worked, but the test was wrong).
0.1.3: never pass
options to
afterConstruct. We formerly were correctly leaving it off in the async case, but passing it in the sync case.
0.1.2: Updated some documentation.
0.1.1: added
afterConstruct, another optional method which is invoked after
construct. Like
beforeConstruct and
construct it can be sync or async. Unlike those methods it DOES NOT take the
options parameter.
0.1.0: bc break:
__meta is now an object with
chain and
name properties.
chain is the array of subclass metadata objects as before.
name is the class name being instantiated. Also,
__meta is fully populated before any constructors are called.