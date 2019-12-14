openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
moo

mooa

by Fengda Huang
0.1.2 (see all)

Mooa 是一个为 Angular 服务的微前端框架。A independent-deployment micro-frontend Framework for Angular from single-spa.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

806

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mooa

Build Status Coverage Status Maintainability node npm

A single SPA Utils for Angular 2+

Simliar Projects: https://github.com/worktile/ngx-planet (Production Ready)

based on single-spa && single-spa-angular-cli

difference:

  • Host <-> Apps Architecture
  • Configurable App (no loader require)
  • Independent App in Different Repo and runnable

Mooa Architecture

Examples: see in examples/

Online Demo:

  1. http://mooa.pho.im/ (host in AWS S3)
  2. http://mooa.phodal.com/ (host in GitHub Pages)

Features:

  1. SPA by Configurable file, ex: apps.json
  2. Pluggable APP
  3. support Child APP navigate
  4. CLI for Generate Config

Goal:

  1. 构建插件化的 Web 开发平台，满足业务快速变化及分布式多团队并行开发的需求
  2. 构建服务化的中间件，搭建高可用及高复用的前端微服务平台
  3. 支持前端的独立交付及部署

Usecase

If you are mooa, please provide you case to help this project.

Theory

Research and Application of Micro Frontends

Boilerplate

App Boilerplate: https://github.com/phodal/mooa-boilerplate

Usage

1. Install mooa

in Host and Child App

yarn add mooa

2. Config Host

  1. add get Apps logic in AppComponent (app.component.ts)
constructor(private renderer: Renderer2, http: HttpClient, private router: Router) {
  // config Mooa
  this.mooa = new Mooa({
    mode: 'iframe',
    debug: false,
    parentElement: 'app-home',
    urlPrefix: 'app',
    switchMode: 'coexist',
    preload: true,
    includeZone: true
  });
  http.get<IAppOption[]>('/assets/apps.json')
    .subscribe(
      data => {
        this.createApps(data);
      },
      err => console.log(err)
    );
}

private createApps(data: IAppOption[]) {
  data.map((config) => {
    this.mooa.registerApplication(config.name, config, mooaRouter.matchRoute(config.prefix));
  });

  this.router.events.subscribe((event) => {
    if (event instanceof NavigationEnd) {
      this.mooa.reRouter(event);
    }
  });

  return this.mooa.start();
}

3. Config App

  1. config App main.ts for load
import { mooaPlatform } from 'mooa';

if (environment.production) {
  enableProdMode();
}

mooaPlatform.mount('help').then((opts) => {
  platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule).then((module) => {
    opts['attachUnmount'](module);
  });
});
  1. setup app routing in app.module.ts
const appRoutes: Routes = [
  {path: '*', component: AppComponent}
  ...
];

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent,
    ...
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    RouterModule.forRoot(
      appRoutes
    )
  ],
  providers: [
    {provide: APP_BASE_HREF, useValue: mooaPlatform.appBase()},
  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {

}
  1. Add for handle URL Change in app.component.ts 
constructor(private router: Router) {
  mooaPlatform.handleRouterUpdate(this.router, 'app1');
}

4. Setup apps.json with Mooa CLI

  1. install global cli
npm install -g mooa
  1. create URL list files

Examples: apps.txt

http://mooa.phodal.com/assets/app1
http://mooa.phodal.com/assets/help
  1. Generate Config File
mooa -g apps.txt

Examples:

[
  {
    "name": "app1",
    "selector": "app-app1",
    "baseScriptUrl": "/assets/app1",
    "styles": [
      "styles.bundle.css"
    ],
    "prefix": "app/app1",
    "scripts": [
      "inline.bundle.js",
      "polyfills.bundle.js",
      "main.bundle.js"
    ]
  }
]

Mooa Config

config in Host app's app.component.ts 

this.mooa = new Mooa({
  mode: 'iframe',
  debug: false,
  parentElement: 'app-home',
  urlPrefix: 'app',
  switchMode: 'coexist'
})

mode: 'iframe'

use iframe as application container:

<app-home _nghost-c2="">
  <iframe frameborder="" width="100%" height="100%" src="http://localhost:4200/app/help/homeassets/iframe.html" id="help_206547"></iframe>
</app-home>

switchMode: 'coexist'

hidden application when inactive:

<app-home _nghost-c2="">
  <app-app1 _nghost-c0="" ng-version="5.2.8" style="display: none;"><nav _ngcontent-c0="" class="navbar"></app-app1>
  <iframe frameborder="" width="100%" height="100%" src="http://localhost:4200/app/help/homeassets/iframe.html" id="help_206547"></iframe>
</app-home>

For Angular Lazyload Module

inline.bundle.js will load script for / path.

So, just copy *.chunk.js files to dist/, then deploy it.

API

exmples:

mooa.registerApplicationByLink('help', '/assets/help', mooaRouter.matchRoute('help'));

registerApplication

mooa.registerApplication(config.name, config, mooaRouter.matchRoute(config.prefix));

hybrid

if (config.sourceType) {
  that.mooa.registerApplicationByLink(config.name, config.link, mooaRouter.matchRoute(config.name));
} else {
  that.mooa.registerApplication(config.name, config, mooaRouter.matchRoute(config.prefix));
}

mooaPlatform.navigateTo({
  appName: 'help',
  router: 'home'
});

License

Phodal's Idea

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Christopher Simpkins Copyright (c) 2017-2018 Robin Coma Delperier

© 2018 A Phodal Huang's Idea. This code is distributed under the MIT license. See LICENSE in this directory.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial