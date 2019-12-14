Mooa

A single SPA Utils for Angular 2+

Simliar Projects: https://github.com/worktile/ngx-planet (Production Ready)

based on single-spa && single-spa-angular-cli

difference:

Host <-> Apps Architecture

Configurable App (no loader require)

Independent App in Different Repo and runnable

Examples: see in examples/

Online Demo:

http://mooa.pho.im/ (host in AWS S3) http://mooa.phodal.com/ (host in GitHub Pages)

Features:

SPA by Configurable file, ex: apps.json Pluggable APP support Child APP navigate CLI for Generate Config

Goal:

构建插件化的 Web 开发平台，满足业务快速变化及分布式多团队并行开发的需求 构建服务化的中间件，搭建高可用及高复用的前端微服务平台 支持前端的独立交付及部署

Usecase

If you are mooa, please provide you case to help this project.

Theory

Research and Application of Micro Frontends

Boilerplate

App Boilerplate: https://github.com/phodal/mooa-boilerplate

Usage

1. Install mooa

in Host and Child App

yarn add mooa

2. Config Host

add get Apps logic in AppComponent ( app.component.ts )

constructor ( private renderer: Renderer2, http: HttpClient, private router: Router ) { this .mooa = new Mooa({ mode: 'iframe' , debug: false , parentElement: 'app-home' , urlPrefix: 'app' , switchMode: 'coexist' , preload: true , includeZone: true }); http.get<IAppOption[]>( '/assets/apps.json' ) .subscribe( data => { this .createApps(data); }, err => console .log(err) ); } private createApps(data: IAppOption[]) { data.map( ( config ) => { this .mooa.registerApplication(config.name, config, mooaRouter.matchRoute(config.prefix)); }); this .router.events.subscribe( ( event ) => { if (event instanceof NavigationEnd) { this .mooa.reRouter(event); } }); return this .mooa.start(); }

3. Config App

config App main.ts for load

import { mooaPlatform } from 'mooa' ; if (environment.production) { enableProdMode(); } mooaPlatform.mount( 'help' ).then( ( opts ) => { platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule).then( ( module ) => { opts[ 'attachUnmount' ]( module ); }); });

setup app routing in app.module.ts

const appRoutes: Routes = [ {path: '*' , component: AppComponent} ... ]; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent, ... ], imports: [ BrowserModule, RouterModule.forRoot( appRoutes ) ], providers: [ {provide: APP_BASE_HREF, useValue: mooaPlatform.appBase()}, ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Add for handle URL Change in app.component.ts

constructor ( private router: Router ) { mooaPlatform.handleRouterUpdate( this .router, 'app1' ); }

4. Setup apps.json with Mooa CLI

install global cli

npm install -g mooa

create URL list files

Examples: apps.txt

http : http :

Generate Config File

mooa -g apps.txt

Examples:

[ { "name" : "app1" , "selector" : "app-app1" , "baseScriptUrl" : "/assets/app1" , "styles" : [ "styles.bundle.css" ], "prefix" : "app/app1" , "scripts" : [ "inline.bundle.js" , "polyfills.bundle.js" , "main.bundle.js" ] } ]

Mooa Config

config in Host app's app.component.ts

this .mooa = new Mooa({ mode: 'iframe' , debug: false , parentElement: 'app-home' , urlPrefix: 'app' , switchMode: 'coexist' })

use iframe as application container:

< app-home _nghost-c2 = "" > < iframe frameborder = "" width = "100%" height = "100%" src = "http://localhost:4200/app/help/homeassets/iframe.html" id = "help_206547" > </ iframe > </ app-home >

hidden application when inactive:

< app-home _nghost-c2 = "" > < app-app1 _nghost-c0 = "" ng-version = "5.2.8" style = "display: none;" > < nav _ngcontent-c0 = "" class = "navbar" > </ app-app1 > < iframe frameborder = "" width = "100%" height = "100%" src = "http://localhost:4200/app/help/homeassets/iframe.html" id = "help_206547" > </ iframe > </ app-home >

For Angular Lazyload Module

inline.bundle.js will load script for / path.

So, just copy *.chunk.js files to dist/ , then deploy it.

API

registerApplicationByLink

exmples:

mooa.registerApplicationByLink( 'help' , '/assets/help' , mooaRouter.matchRoute( 'help' ));

registerApplication

mooa.registerApplication(config.name, config, mooaRouter.matchRoute(config.prefix));

hybrid

if (config.sourceType) { that.mooa.registerApplicationByLink(config.name, config.link, mooaRouter.matchRoute(config.name)); } else { that.mooa.registerApplication(config.name, config, mooaRouter.matchRoute(config.prefix)); }

navigateTo Custom App

mooaPlatform.navigateTo({ appName: 'help' , router: 'home' });

License

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Christopher Simpkins Copyright (c) 2017-2018 Robin Coma Delperier