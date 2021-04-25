input[type=date] polyfill
|Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺
Why another date picker? The problem is that most of existing solutions do not follow standards regarding to
value property format, that should have “a valid full-date as defined in [RFC 3339]”. In other words representation of date can vary, but the string value should have
yyyy-MM-dd format. It helps to work with such values consistently regarding on the current language.
input[type=date] presentation for desktop browsers
yyyy-MM-dd [RFC 3339] format
placeholder attribute works as expected
$ npm install better-dateinput-polyfill
Then append the following scripts to your page:
<script src="node_modules/better-dateinput-polyfill/dist/better-dateinput-polyfill.js"></script>
Sometimes it's useful to override browser implemetation with the consistent control implemented by the polyfill. To suppress feature detection you can add
<meta name="dateinput-polyfill-media"> into your document
<head>. Value of
content attribute is a media query where polyfill will be applied:
<!-- force polyfill everywhere -->
<meta name="dateinput-polyfill-media" content="screen">
<!-- force polyfill only on mobile devices in portrait mode-->
<meta name="dateinput-polyfill-media" content="screen and (orientation: portrait)">
When no spicified polyfill uses browser settings to format displayed date. You can override date presentation globally with
<meta name="dateinput-polyfill-format"> via
content attribute or directly on a HTML element with
data-format attribute. Value should be options for the Date#toLocaleString call as a stringified JSON object:
<html>
<head>
<!-- Override default date presentation format -->
<meta name="dateinput-polyfill-format" content='{"month":"long","year":"numeric","day":"numeric"}'>
</head>
<body>
<!-- Override date presentation format on a particular element -->
<input type="date" data-format='{"month":"short","year":"numeric","day":"numeric"}'>
</body>
</html>
Download git repository and install project dependencies:
$ npm install
The project uses set of ES6 transpilers to compile the output file. Now use command below to start development:
$ npm run watch
After any change file
build/better-dateinput-polyfill.js is recompiled automatically.