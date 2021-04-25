Your help is appreciated. Create a PR, submit a bug or just grab me 🍺

Why another date picker? The problem is that most of existing solutions do not follow standards regarding to value property format, that should have “a valid full-date as defined in [RFC 3339]”. In other words representation of date can vary, but the string value should have yyyy-MM-dd format. It helps to work with such values consistently regarding on the current language.

Features

lightweight polyfill with no dependencies

works for initial and dynamic content elements

normalizes input[type=date] presentation for desktop browsers

you are able to control where to apply the polyfill

keyboard and accessibility friendly

Installation

$ npm install better-dateinput-polyfill

Then append the following scripts to your page:

< script src = "node_modules/better-dateinput-polyfill/dist/better-dateinput-polyfill.js" > </ script >

Forcing the polyfill

Sometimes it's useful to override browser implemetation with the consistent control implemented by the polyfill. To suppress feature detection you can add <meta name="dateinput-polyfill-media"> into your document <head> . Value of content attribute is a media query where polyfill will be applied:

< meta name = "dateinput-polyfill-media" content = "screen" > < meta name = "dateinput-polyfill-media" content = "screen and (orientation: portrait)" >

When no spicified polyfill uses browser settings to format displayed date. You can override date presentation globally with <meta name="dateinput-polyfill-format"> via content attribute or directly on a HTML element with data-format attribute. Value should be options for the Date#toLocaleString call as a stringified JSON object:

< html > < head > < meta name = "dateinput-polyfill-format" content = '{"month":"long","year":"numeric","day":"numeric"}' > </ head > < body > < input type = "date" data-format = '{"month":"short","year":"numeric","day":"numeric"}' > </ body > </ html >

Contributing

Download git repository and install project dependencies:

$ npm install

The project uses set of ES6 transpilers to compile the output file. Now use command below to start development:

$ npm run watch

After any change file build/better-dateinput-polyfill.js is recompiled automatically.

Browser support

Desktop

Chrome

Safari

Firefox

Opera

Edge

Internet Explorer 10+

Mobile