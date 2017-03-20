openbase logo
by Scott Nelson
0.3.7

MongoDB-backed job queue for Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

438

GitHub Stars

184

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Job Queues

Reviews

Readme

monq

Monq is a MongoDB-backed job queue for Node.js.

NPM Build Status

API Reference

Usage

Connect to MongoDB by specifying a URI or providing host, port and database options:

var monq = require('monq');
var client = monq('mongodb://localhost:27017/monq_example');

Enqueue jobs by supplying a job name and a set of parameters. Below, the job reverse is being placed into the example queue:

var queue = client.queue('example');

queue.enqueue('reverse', { text: 'foobar' }, function (err, job) {
    console.log('enqueued:', job.data);
});

Create workers to process the jobs from one or more queues. The functions responsible for performing a job must be registered with each worker:

var worker = client.worker(['example']);

worker.register({
    reverse: function (params, callback) {
        try {
            var reversed = params.text.split('').reverse().join('');
            callback(null, reversed);
        } catch (err) {
            callback(err);
        }
    }
});

worker.start();

Events

Workers will emit various events while processing jobs:

worker.on('dequeued', function (data) { … });
worker.on('failed', function (data) { … });
worker.on('complete', function (data) { … });
worker.on('error', function (err) { … });

Install

npm install monq

Tests

npm test

You can optionally specify the MongoDB URI to be used for tests:

MONGODB_URI=mongodb://localhost:27017/monq_tests npm test

Updating API documentation

npm run jsdoc2md

