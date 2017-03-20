Monq is a MongoDB-backed job queue for Node.js.
Connect to MongoDB by specifying a URI or providing
host,
port and
database options:
var monq = require('monq');
var client = monq('mongodb://localhost:27017/monq_example');
Enqueue jobs by supplying a job name and a set of parameters. Below, the job
reverse is being placed into the
example queue:
var queue = client.queue('example');
queue.enqueue('reverse', { text: 'foobar' }, function (err, job) {
console.log('enqueued:', job.data);
});
Create workers to process the jobs from one or more queues. The functions responsible for performing a job must be registered with each worker:
var worker = client.worker(['example']);
worker.register({
reverse: function (params, callback) {
try {
var reversed = params.text.split('').reverse().join('');
callback(null, reversed);
} catch (err) {
callback(err);
}
}
});
worker.start();
Workers will emit various events while processing jobs:
worker.on('dequeued', function (data) { … });
worker.on('failed', function (data) { … });
worker.on('complete', function (data) { … });
worker.on('error', function (err) { … });
npm install monq
npm test
You can optionally specify the MongoDB URI to be used for tests:
MONGODB_URI=mongodb://localhost:27017/monq_tests npm test
npm run jsdoc2md