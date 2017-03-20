monq

Monq is a MongoDB-backed job queue for Node.js.

API Reference

Usage

Connect to MongoDB by specifying a URI or providing host , port and database options:

var monq = require ( 'monq' ); var client = monq( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/monq_example' );

Enqueue jobs by supplying a job name and a set of parameters. Below, the job reverse is being placed into the example queue:

var queue = client.queue( 'example' ); queue.enqueue( 'reverse' , { text : 'foobar' }, function ( err, job ) { console .log( 'enqueued:' , job.data); });

Create workers to process the jobs from one or more queues. The functions responsible for performing a job must be registered with each worker:

var worker = client.worker([ 'example' ]); worker.register({ reverse : function ( params, callback ) { try { var reversed = params.text.split( '' ).reverse().join( '' ); callback( null , reversed); } catch (err) { callback(err); } } }); worker.start();

Events

Workers will emit various events while processing jobs:

worker.on( 'dequeued' , function ( data ) { … }); worker.on( 'failed' , function ( data ) { … }); worker.on( 'complete' , function ( data ) { … }); worker.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { … });

Install

npm install monq

Tests

npm test

You can optionally specify the MongoDB URI to be used for tests:

MONGODB_URI =mongodb://localhost: 27017 /monq_tests npm test

Updating API documentation