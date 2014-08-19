Monotonically increasing timestamp.
This is NOT a accurate representation of the time. Since js only measures time as ms, if you call Date.now() twice quickly, it's possible to get two identical time stamps.
monotonic-timestamp fixes that problem! (crudely)
var timestamp = require('monotonic-timestamp')
console.log(timestamp())
console.log(timestamp())
console.log(timestamp())
console.log(timestamp())
console.log(timestamp())
subsequent calls to timestamp() are ALWAYS strictly ordered.
My precious bytes! wasted on your timestamp!
pack it into a string!
timestamp().toString(36)
if you want a constant-length string, you can use monotonic-timestamp-base36
of course, if you are using a binary protocol, it will be cheaper to use the float...
##TODO
syncronize network time.
MIT