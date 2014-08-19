openbase logo
monotonic-timestamp

by Dominic Tarr
0.0.9 (see all)

Monotonically increasing timestamp.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45.2K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

monotonic-timestamp

Monotonically increasing timestamp.

<img src=https://secure.travis-ci.org/'Dominic Tarr'/monotonic-timestamp.png?branch=master>

This is NOT a accurate representation of the time. Since js only measures time as ms, if you call Date.now() twice quickly, it's possible to get two identical time stamps.

monotonic-timestamp fixes that problem! (crudely)

Example

var timestamp = require('monotonic-timestamp')

console.log(timestamp())
console.log(timestamp())
console.log(timestamp())
console.log(timestamp())
console.log(timestamp())

subsequent calls to timestamp() are ALWAYS strictly ordered.

byte optimizations

My precious bytes! wasted on your timestamp!

pack it into a string!

timestamp().toString(36)

if you want a constant-length string, you can use monotonic-timestamp-base36

of course, if you are using a binary protocol, it will be cheaper to use the float...

##TODO

syncronize network time.

License

MIT

