Monotonically increasing timestamp.

This is NOT a accurate representation of the time. Since js only measures time as ms, if you call Date.now() twice quickly, it's possible to get two identical time stamps.

monotonic-timestamp fixes that problem! (crudely)

Example

var timestamp = require ( 'monotonic-timestamp' ) console .log(timestamp()) console .log(timestamp()) console .log(timestamp()) console .log(timestamp()) console .log(timestamp())

subsequent calls to timestamp() are ALWAYS strictly ordered.

byte optimizations

My precious bytes! wasted on your timestamp!

pack it into a string!

timestamp().toString( 36 )

if you want a constant-length string, you can use monotonic-timestamp-base36

of course, if you are using a binary protocol, it will be cheaper to use the float...

##TODO

syncronize network time.

License

MIT