Computes the convex hull of a set of points in the plane in O(n log(n)) time using the Monotone chain algorithm.

Example

var convexHull = require ( 'monotone-convex-hull-2d' ) var points = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 1 ], [ 1 , 1 ], [ 0.5 , 0.5 ] ] console .log(convexHull(points))

Output:

[ 0 , 2 , 3 , 1 ]

Install

npm install monotone-convex-hull- 2d

API

Construct the convex hull of a set of points.

points is an array of points represented as an array of length 2 arrays

Returns The convex hull of the point set represented by a clockwise oriented list of indices.

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Visualizer (c) 2013 Dan Melanz