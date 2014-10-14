openbase logo
mch

monotone-convex-hull-2d

by Mikola Lysenko
1.0.1 (see all)

Robust and fast 2D convex hull

Readme

monotone-convex-hull-2d

Computes the convex hull of a set of points in the plane in O(n log(n)) time using the Monotone chain algorithm.

Example

var convexHull = require('monotone-convex-hull-2d')

var points = [
  [0, 0],
  [1, 0],
  [0, 1],
  [1, 1],
  [0.5, 0.5]
]

console.log(convexHull(points))

Output:

[ 0, 2, 3, 1 ]

Install

npm install monotone-convex-hull-2d

API

require('monotone-convex-hull-2d')(points)

Construct the convex hull of a set of points.

  • points is an array of points represented as an array of length 2 arrays

Returns The convex hull of the point set represented by a clockwise oriented list of indices.

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

Visualizer (c) 2013 Dan Melanz

