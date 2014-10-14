Computes the convex hull of a set of points in the plane in O(n log(n)) time using the Monotone chain algorithm.
var convexHull = require('monotone-convex-hull-2d')
var points = [
[0, 0],
[1, 0],
[0, 1],
[1, 1],
[0.5, 0.5]
]
console.log(convexHull(points))
Output:
[ 0, 2, 3, 1 ]
npm install monotone-convex-hull-2d
require('monotone-convex-hull-2d')(points)
Construct the convex hull of a set of points.
points is an array of points represented as an array of length 2 arrays
Returns The convex hull of the point set represented by a clockwise oriented list of indices.
(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License
Visualizer (c) 2013 Dan Melanz