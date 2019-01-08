monogram

Action-based anti-ODM for MongoDB and Node.js

Read the intro blog post here.

Usage

const { connect } = require ( 'monogram' ); const db = await connect( 'mongodb://localhost:27017/test' );

Actions

From an end developer perspective, monogram behaves just like the MongoDB Node.js driver. The key difference is that monogram converts collection functions into actions under the hood. Actions are an object representation of a function call.

const Test = db.collection( 'Test' ); let called = 0 ; Test.pre( action => { ++called; assert.deepEqual(_.omit(action, [ '_id' ]), { collection : 'Test' , name : 'insertOne' , params : [{ hello : 'world' }], chained : [] }); }); await Test.insertOne({ hello : 'world' }); assert.equal(called, 1 );

Motivation: Logging

Monogram isn't an ODM/ORM like its uncle mongoose, It's a new abstraction entirely. You can call it an AOM, "action-object mapping". Why is this abstraction better? Consider the problem of logging all database operations to the console in an ODM. In mongoose, this is hard, because there's a lot of different types of middleware. In monogram, this is trivial, because all database operations are represented in a common form, actions, and all actions go through one pipeline.

const Test = db.collection( 'Test' ); let called = 0 ; Test.action$.subscribe( action => { ++called; const params = action.params. map( p => util.inspect(p, { depth : 5 })). join( ', ' ); const msg = ` ${action.collection} . ${action.name} ( ${params} )` assert.equal(msg, `Test.updateOne({ _id: 1 }, { '$set': { hello: 'world' } })` ); }); await Test.updateOne({ _id : 1 }, { $set : { hello : 'world' } }); assert.equal(called, 1 );

Enforcing Internal Best Practices

The purpose of monogram is to allow you to enforce best practices, not to prescribe best practices. Beginners are best served using a tool like mongoose, which has a lot of baked-in best practices to prevent you from shooting yourself in the foot. Monogram is more for advanced users who have established best practices they want to enforce. For example, here's how you would prevent users from calling updateOne() or updateMany() without any update operators, which would overwrite the document.