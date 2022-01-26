(Adapted from monocle site)
Modifying immutable nested object in JavaScript is verbose which makes code difficult to understand and reason about.
Let's have a look at some examples:
interface Street {
num: number
name: string
}
interface Address {
city: string
street: Street
}
interface Company {
name: string
address: Address
}
interface Employee {
name: string
company: Company
}
Let’s say we have an employee and we need to upper case the first character of his company street name. Here is how we could write it in vanilla JavaScript
const employee: Employee = {
name: 'john',
company: {
name: 'awesome inc',
address: {
city: 'london',
street: {
num: 23,
name: 'high street'
}
}
}
}
const capitalize = (s: string): string => s.substring(0, 1).toUpperCase() + s.substring(1)
const employeeCapitalized = {
...employee,
company: {
...employee.company,
address: {
...employee.company.address,
street: {
...employee.company.address.street,
name: capitalize(employee.company.address.street.name)
}
}
}
}
As we can see copy is not convenient to update nested objects because we need to repeat ourselves. Let's see what could
we do with
monocle-ts
import { Lens } from 'monocle-ts'
const company = Lens.fromProp<Employee>()('company')
const address = Lens.fromProp<Company>()('address')
const street = Lens.fromProp<Address>()('street')
const name = Lens.fromProp<Street>()('name')
compose takes two
Lenses, one from
A to
B and another one from
B to
C and creates a third
Lens from
A to
C. Therefore, after composing
company,
address,
street and
name, we obtain a
Lens from
Employee to
string (the street name). Now we can use this
Lens issued from the composition to modify the street name using the
function
capitalize
const capitalizeName = company.compose(address).compose(street).compose(name).modify(capitalize)
assert.deepStrictEqual(capitalizeName(employee), employeeCapitalized)
You can use the
fromPath API to avoid some boilerplate
import { Lens } from 'monocle-ts'
const name = Lens.fromPath<Employee>()(['company', 'address', 'street', 'name'])
const capitalizeName = name.modify(capitalize)
assert.deepStrictEqual(capitalizeName(employee), employeeCapitalized) // true
Here
modify lift a function
string => string to a function
Employee => Employee. It works but it would be clearer
if we could zoom into the first character of a
string with a
Lens. However, we cannot write such a
Lens because
Lenses require the field they are directed at to be mandatory. In our case the first character of a
string is
optional as a
string can be empty. So we need another abstraction that would be a sort of partial Lens, in
monocle-ts it is called an
Optional.
import { Optional } from 'monocle-ts'
import { some, none } from 'fp-ts/Option'
const firstLetterOptional = new Optional<string, string>(
(s) => (s.length > 0 ? some(s[0]) : none),
(a) => (s) => (s.length > 0 ? a + s.substring(1) : s)
)
const firstLetter = company.compose(address).compose(street).compose(name).asOptional().compose(firstLetterOptional)
assert.deepStrictEqual(firstLetter.modify((s) => s.toUpperCase())(employee), employeeCapitalized)
Similarly to
compose for lenses,
compose for optionals takes two
Optionals, one from
A to
B and another from
B to
C and creates a third
Optional from
A to
C. All
Lenses can be seen as
Optionals where the optional
element to zoom into is always present, hence composing an
Optional and a
Lens always produces an
Optional.
The stable version is tested against TypeScript 3.5.2, but should run with TypeScript 2.8.0+ too
monocle-ts version
|required
typescript version
|2.0.x+
|3.5+
|1.x+
|2.8.0+
Note. If you are running
< typescript@3.0.1 you have to polyfill
unknown.
You can use unknown-ts as a polyfill.
2.3+)
Experimental modules (*) are published in order to get early feedback from the community.
The experimental modules are independent and backward-incompatible with stable ones.
(*) A feature tagged as Experimental is in a high state of flux, you're at risk of it changing without notice.
From
monocle@2.3+ you can use the following experimental modules:
Iso
Lens
Prism
Optional
Traversal
At
Ix
which implement the same features contained in
index.ts but are
pipe-based instead of
class-based.
Here's the same examples with the new API
interface Street {
num: number
name: string
}
interface Address {
city: string
street: Street
}
interface Company {
name: string
address: Address
}
interface Employee {
name: string
company: Company
}
const employee: Employee = {
name: 'john',
company: {
name: 'awesome inc',
address: {
city: 'london',
street: {
num: 23,
name: 'high street'
}
}
}
}
const capitalize = (s: string): string => s.substring(0, 1).toUpperCase() + s.substring(1)
const employeeCapitalized = {
...employee,
company: {
...employee.company,
address: {
...employee.company.address,
street: {
...employee.company.address.street,
name: capitalize(employee.company.address.street.name)
}
}
}
}
import * as assert from 'assert'
import * as L from 'monocle-ts/Lens'
import { pipe } from 'fp-ts/function'
const capitalizeName = pipe(
L.id<Employee>(),
L.prop('company'),
L.prop('address'),
L.prop('street'),
L.prop('name'),
L.modify(capitalize)
)
assert.deepStrictEqual(capitalizeName(employee), employeeCapitalized)
import * as O from 'monocle-ts/Optional'
import { some, none } from 'fp-ts/Option'
const firstLetterOptional: O.Optional<string, string> = {
getOption: (s) => (s.length > 0 ? some(s[0]) : none),
set: (a) => (s) => (s.length > 0 ? a + s.substring(1) : s)
}
const firstLetter = pipe(
L.id<Employee>(),
L.prop('company'),
L.prop('address'),
L.prop('street'),
L.prop('name'),
L.composeOptional(firstLetterOptional)
)
assert.deepStrictEqual(
pipe(
firstLetter,
O.modify((s) => s.toUpperCase())
)(employee),
employeeCapitalized
)